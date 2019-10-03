The McRib is returning to McDonald’s menus at more than 10,000 locations across America

caption McDonald’s McRib is back. source Robson90/Shutterstock

McDonald’s is rolling out the McRib at more than 10,000 locations across America, starting on October 7.

This is one of the biggest rollouts of the McRib that the US has seen in recent years.

Because the McRib doesn’t return to every location, McDonald’s has launched a website that allows customers to search which locations near them will be serving the sandwich.

The McRib is coming back to McDonald’s restaurants across America.

The fast-food chain told Business Insider that it is bringing the McRib back to more than 10,000 locations across the US starting on Monday, October 7.

McRib sightings began popping up on the McRib Locator – run by a fan of the sandwich, not McDonald’s – earlier this week. Customers can see whether McDonald’s locations near them are serving the McRib by entering their zip code on the company’s McRib locator: mcdfinder.com.

Part of the McRib’s appeal is this scarcity. The McRib doesn’t return every year or to every location, meaning that McRib super-fans often need to hunt down the polarizing sandwich while it is available.

Alan Klein, the creator of the McRib Locator, told Entrepreneur magazine in 2013 that he “nearly drove four hours last year to get one” but “found there was one closer as I prepared to leave.”

“If the McRib were to return to a more sporadic availability, I certainly could see myself taking a longer trip to find one,” he added.

In 2018, McDonald’s served the McRib at roughly 9,000 locations – the menu item’s largest rollout in recent years. This year, McDonald’s is highlighting the return of the McRib by launching Instagram story GIFs celebrating the sandwich, searchable on the app using the hashtag #McRibSZN.

“We’re always listening to our customers and we know the McRib has some of the most loyal fans,” chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation and commercialization at McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

The McRib first hit McDonald’s menus in 1981. Since then, the sandwich has become one of the most beloved and polarizing menu items at the chain, surviving three farewell tours in 2005, 2006, and 2007.