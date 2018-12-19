11 of the biggest moments of the #MeToo movement in 2018

caption Christine Blasey Ford went public with her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. source Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

The #MeToo movement began making its way into the mainstream conversation in 2017 and has since continued to grow.

Stars like Kevin Spacey, Mario Batali, Charlie Rose, and Louis C.K. were removed from TV shows and other projects amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Christine Blasey Ford testified against Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of sexual assault.

Although the #MeToo movement was launched by activist Tarana Burke a decade ago, it wasn’t until 2017 that it really began making its way into the mainstream conversation – and it has continued to do so throughout 2018.

This year alone, several more celebrities were the subject of sexual assault allegations and some of them even faced criminal charges for their behavior. And, since the movement began, many individuals have felt inspired to share their own experiences.

Here were some of the biggest #MeToo moments of 2018.

Bill Cosby was sentenced to prison for sexual assault.

In September, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago. Cosby was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine plus legal fees and he will be classified as a “sexually violent predator” for the rest of his life.

His sentencing came after 60 women had come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault and other sexually inappropriate behaviors.

Les Moonves stepped down from CBS amid accusations of sexual misconduct and was denied his multi-million dollar exit package.

caption He was the former chief executive of CBS. source REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

In pieces published by Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker, 12 women accused the now-former CBS CEO Les Moonves of unwanted advances and sexual misconduct. Shortly after the report was published, Moonves stepped down from the company.

“I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” Moonves said in a statement to The New Yorker. “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected – and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career. “

The New York Times recently reported that CBS has denied Moonves his reported $120 million exit package, with the network stating: “We have determined that there are grounds to terminate for cause, including his willful and material misfeasance, violation of company policies and breach of his employment contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the company’s investigation.”

Christine Blasey Ford testified against Brett Kavanaugh in a landmark hearing.

caption Christine Blasey Ford swears in at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. source Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

After President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, California professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to share allegations against Kavanaugh in an interview with The Washington Post. She alleged that while they were high school students in the ’80s, Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

In September, Ford testified against Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a landmark hearing.

Mario Batali was accused of being sexually inappropriate and was asked to step down from the show he co-hosted.

caption He was asked to step away from “The Chew.” source Getty Images / Mark Von Holden

According to an Eater investigation, four women alleged that famed chef Mario Batali touched them inappropriately. Batali didn’t deny allegations, instead choosing to issue a statement to Eater apologizing for his behavior, saying it was “wrong” and there are “no excuses.”

After the initial report, seven more women stepped forward accusing Batali of sexual misconduct. As of May, Eater reported that the NYPD was looking into sexual assault allegations that resulted from a “60 Minutes” report.

In light of the allegations, Batali was asked to step away from the ABC show “The Chew” that he had been co-hosting. Shortly after, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that all three of Batali’s restaurants on the Vegas strip would be closing down.

Dozens of women came forward to accuse Charlie Rose of sexual harassment and misconduct.

caption The “Charlie Rose” show got canceled. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At the end of 2017, eight women came forward to share their claims that Charlie Rose had made unwanted sexual advances against them, as reported in The Washington Post. Rose then issued a statement to the publication in which he apologized, adding, “I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

Following the article’s publication, The Washington Post reports that PBS and Bloomberg LP immediately suspended distribution of the “Charlie Rose” talk show. CBS immediately suspended Rose.

In May of this year, The Washington Post reported that 27 more women came forward to accuse Rose of sexual misconduct. Three of these women sued Rose and CBS, alleging that they were sexually harassed by Rose and managers at the network knew but did nothing to intervene. CBS said they were not aware of any allegations.

In August, CBS said they hired two investigation firms to look into both Rose and Moonves’ behavior. Deadline reports that there is no timeline for this investigation nor any word of when the reports will be released.

Consequences for Louis C.K. extended into 2018.

In November 2017, The New York Times published a piece detailing five women’s allegations of the comedian Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct. The women alleged that C.K. had masturbated in front of them without their consent.

In a lengthy statement published in The New York Times, C.K. said the allegations “were true.” Adding, “Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position.”

In a statement to the New York Times, C.K. confirmed the women’s allegations: “These stories are true … The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

After the allegations came to light, HBO, Netflix, and FX cut ties with C.K. and the distributor of his film “I Love You, Daddy” canceled the film’s release.

In January, TBS also cut ties with C.K., scrapping his animated series “The Cops” that had originally been developed for FX.

Following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Kevin Spacey was suspended from a series and cut from a movie.

caption He was removed from “House of Cards.” source Getty Images

In 2017, “Star Wars” actor Anthony Rapp alleged to BuzzFeed that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Since Rapp came forward, The Hollywood Reporter reported that approximately 20 individuals have come forward with personal accounts and allegations of Spacey’s sexually inappropriate behavior.

Shortly after the BuzzFeed interview was published, CNN reported that eight “House of Cards” crew members also alleged sexual assault and harassment by Kevin Spacey, with one former production assistant describing Spacey’s behavior as “predatory.”

According to CNN, Spacey was suspended from the hit series “House of Cards” amid allegations. He was also dropped from several other projects and the film “Billionaire Boys Club” was re-shot without him and the release date was pushed back.

Charges for a 1992 sexual assault case were pressed against Spacey, but The New York Times reported that since this case fell outside of the statute of limitations, prosecutors declined to charge Spacey. But, prosecutors are currently looking into another allegation.

John Lasseter stepped down from Pixar amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

In June, Disney announced that Pixar co-founder John Lasseter would step down from the company after he was accused of sexual misconduct with female employees of the company, allegedly getting drunk at work events and grabbing and kissing women in the workplace.

“It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent,” Lasseter wrote in a memo to the company’s employees, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “… I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form. No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.”

Aziz Ansari was the subject of an anonymous editorial that accused him of sexual misconduct and it sparked a conversation about consent.

Talking to Babe.net, an anonymous woman who called herself Grace shared her allegations against Ansari, claiming that after they’d gone on a date, he made sexual advances and she said that it was difficult for her to get away from him. In a statement that Ansari later released, he said he believed their sexual contact “by all indications was completely consensual.”

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned,” Ansari said in his statement. “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

The story went viral and opened up a public conversation and ethical debate about consent and sexual misconduct.

Jeffery Tambor was fired from “Transparent” amid sexual misconduct allegations.

caption Jeffery Tambor played a transgender woman in the series “Transparent.” source Getty Images

In November 2017, actor Jeffery Tambor, who has won two Emmy’s for his portrayal of a transgender woman in the Amazon series “Transparent,” was accused of sexual misconduct by transgender actress Van Barnes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Deadline reported that Trace Lysette, a transgender actress on “Transparent,” also accused Tambor of sexual harassment.

After reports of harassment surfaces, Tambor issued a statement, in which he hinted at quitting the show: “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to ‘Transparent.'” He also added, “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.”

But, earlier this year and after an internal investigation, Tambor was fired from “Transparent.”

Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual assault by three more women and his CBS drama was dropped.

caption He denied all claims. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After five women publically accused “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven of sexual assault, three more came forward in a BuzzFeed News report that was published in January. Two of them alleged that he had forced himself on them while working on set and another alleged he tried to sexually assault her in a hotel room. Piven denied these claims.

“These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false,” he said in a statement. “As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

Amid allegations, The Washington Post reported that CBS dropped Piven’s drama, “Wisdom of the Crowd.”

