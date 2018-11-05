A hilarious new meme shows the drastic difference between voting in 2016 and 2018

caption Sansa Stark can’t vote, but this is probably what she’d feel like. source HBO

The “Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018” meme shows the stark differences between the two elections.

For Democrats, what felt like a simple transition of power now seems dire.

For supporters of Democratic candidates, the 2016 and 2018 elections are wildly different.

In 2016, many anticipated drifting into the presidency of Hillary Clinton, who was widely expected to win at the time.

Of course, things didn’t quite work out that way. With Republicans controlling all three branches of government, Democrats are approaching the 2018 midterm elections bruised and battered, but with warlike determination.

At least, that’s the impression that comes across in a new meme.

A lot of them show actors playing characters who have gone through battle

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/blLuxX3Sbh — Manuel Aragon (@Spacejunc) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/RAvZdnGVOj — JH3 (@JohnnyHall3) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018: pic.twitter.com/BS9YhcmF7p — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/iUMlXiMgtd — Hesster56 (@hesster56) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/fxLYz63gpK — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) November 5, 2018

One trick is to use the same actor in different roles

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018: pic.twitter.com/yan7CqOv1I — Cory Kilduff (@CoryKilduff) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me if we don't vote in 2018 #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/HY4WJOuzrP — Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) November 5, 2018

Or just show two different moods

me voting in 2016 // me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/K51F8sp11V — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018

These are darker times

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/1shwKMdWwk — evan romano (@EvanRomano) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/x63lRi7MK1 — Keith Hanson (@RoboDuke) November 5, 2018

Voting in 2016 vs voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/bE4Xtim0WR — John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi) November 5, 2018

But the fate of the midterm elections depend on your vote

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/uQZP02eN4u — Vote Yes on 3 (@anderfinn) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/GRyYHEIcFj — moonmoon sicardi (@arabellesicardi) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018. #vote pic.twitter.com/B8Y6DZiT6u — Muneeb Ata (@ataboi) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/BxR77VMxjD — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) November 5, 2018

Election day is Tuesday, November 6, and many states already have polls open with early voting.