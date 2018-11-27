Ulta Beauty is selling a ‘Mean Girls’-inspired palette that looks like a mini Burn Book

caption The “Mean Girls”-inspired eye-shadow palette (not pictured) looks like a portable Burn Book. source Paramount Picture

To keep up with the ever-growing makeup industry, retailers like Ulta Beauty are constantly bringing new cosmetic companies closer to customers.

The latest indie brand to join the retailer’s roster is Storybook Cosmetics, a company inspired by fantasy stories and pop culture. Products from the brand include makeup brushes that resemble wizard wands and eye-shadow palettes that look like famous books.

Two of these book-inspired palettes will now sit on Ulta Beauty shelves: the $55 Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls Burn Book Storybook Palette, and the $55 Wizardry and Witchcraft Eyeshadow Storybook Palette.

The “Mean Girls”-inspired palette features a wide range of neutral and bold colors in a mix of matte, metallic, frost, shimmer, and pearl finishes.

caption The shade names include “Is Butter A Carb?” and “So Fetch.” source Storybook Cosmetics

All 12 shades are aptly named in reference to the film. Some notable shades in the palette include a bold pink named “Wednesday,” a bright green called “Grool,” and a deep brown called “Glen Coco.”

And for those who plan on taking their palette on-the-go, the product comes with its own makeup bag.

The “Harry Potter“-inspired palette from Storybooks Cosmetics is also popular among makeup lovers. Similarly, the 12-shade palette will now be sold online and in stores at Ulta Beauty.

Other products, however, like the brand’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”-themed eye-shadow palette and a variety of lip products and makeup brushes, will not be sold in stores. Instead, they will be sold on Ulta Beauty’s website.

caption Brushes from Storybook Cosmetics are also being sold through Ulta Beauty. source Ulta Beauty

Products from the brand can be bought on Ulta Beauty’s website here and other exclusives can be purchased on the Storybook Cosmetics website here.

