Ulta Beauty is selling a ‘Mean Girls’-inspired palette that looks like a mini Burn Book

- Ulta Beauty has started selling beauty products from the fantasy-inspired brand Storybook Cosmetics.
- Available in stores and online is a $55 “Mean Girls”-inspired eye-shadow palette that resembles the film’s iconic Burn Book.
- Ulta Beauty is also selling the brand’s “Harry Potter”-inspired eye-shadow palette in stores.
- Some products, like Storybook Cosmetics makeup brushes, lip products, and the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”-inspired palette, are being sold on Ulta Beauty’s website.
To keep up with the ever-growing makeup industry, retailers like Ulta Beauty are constantly bringing new cosmetic companies closer to customers.
The latest indie brand to join the retailer’s roster is Storybook Cosmetics, a company inspired by fantasy stories and pop culture. Products from the brand include makeup brushes that resemble wizard wands and eye-shadow palettes that look like famous books.
Two of these book-inspired palettes will now sit on Ulta Beauty shelves: the $55 Storybook Cosmetics x Mean Girls Burn Book Storybook Palette, and the $55 Wizardry and Witchcraft Eyeshadow Storybook Palette.
⭐️Storybook is thrilled to announce our two bestselling palettes will be available in ALL ULTA STORES! Now you can try our products and see them in person! We are over the moon ???? about our partnership with @ultabeauty! Working with them this past year has been an absolute dream come true. We are so thankful for their team and this opportunity. Your support as customers, friends, and followers has led us to this exciting new chapter. Words can’t describe how thankful we are. This little dream of ours has come true and we can’t wait to show you what’s next! ???? (this is the “Sunday” announcement… we just couldn’t keep it in any longer!)
The “Mean Girls”-inspired palette features a wide range of neutral and bold colors in a mix of matte, metallic, frost, shimmer, and pearl finishes.
All 12 shades are aptly named in reference to the film. Some notable shades in the palette include a bold pink named “Wednesday,” a bright green called “Grool,” and a deep brown called “Glen Coco.”
It’s a day that won’t come again in our lifetimes (exaggerating because it’s too early for mathlete stuff) Wednesday meets Oct 3rd!!! ????❤️????. Tag us with #MeanGirlsMakeup and show off your look using BOTH shades, “Wednesday” AND “October 3rd” we will pick a few of you to take to Taco Bell. (Or send makeup if you can only have carbs.)
And for those who plan on taking their palette on-the-go, the product comes with its own makeup bag.
The “Harry Potter“-inspired palette from Storybooks Cosmetics is also popular among makeup lovers. Similarly, the 12-shade palette will now be sold online and in stores at Ulta Beauty.
Other products, however, like the brand’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”-themed eye-shadow palette and a variety of lip products and makeup brushes, will not be sold in stores. Instead, they will be sold on Ulta Beauty’s website.
Products from the brand can be bought on Ulta Beauty’s website here and other exclusives can be purchased on the Storybook Cosmetics website here.
