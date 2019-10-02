The 17 most iconic looks from ‘Mean Girls’

caption “Mean Girls” is filled with early 2000s fashion. source The Internet Movie Database

Despite being released in 2004, the outfits from “Mean Girls” are still considered iconic today.

From velour tracksuits to plaid miniskirts, the teen classic is filled with fashion trends that defined the early 2000s.

Since hitting theaters in 2004, “Mean Girls” has remained an endlessly quotable film that captures what it was like to be a teenager in the early aughts – questionable fashion choices included.

From tiny handbags to Juicy Couture tracksuits, the teen comedy is packed to the brim with early 2000s fashion trends that, despite disappearing from the shelves, have remained iconic to this day.

Here are some of the most popular looks seen throughout “Mean Girls.”

Janis Ian mastered the artsy grunge look.

caption Janis Ian consistently wore oversized clothing. source Paramount Pictures

Janis Ian’s angsty aesthetic proved she was the complete opposite of the Plastics.

Her most iconic outfit includes a “Rubbish” shirt over a long-sleeved tee. She completed the look with a black skirt over striped leggings and high-top Converse sneakers.

The Plastics welcome Cady in her first pink Wednesday look.

caption “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” source Paramount Pictures

Unprepared for all of the Plastics’ rules, including wearing pink on Wednesdays, Cady resorts to borrowing Damian’s Lacoste polo. She completes the look with a pair of flare jeans and sneakers.

This is a major difference from the Plastics, who don high heels, miniskirts, and small Louis Vuitton handbags that will give you flashbacks to the early 2000s.

This first dose of the Plastics in all of their candy-colored glory was deliberate, according to the movie’s costume designer, Mary Jane Fort. “If [a kid] goes into a candy store, and looks at the brightest, shiny one, it may taste horrible, but they will be attracted to the thing that looks the best. So that played into how they were plastic, so to speak.”

Regina’s mom wears her “cool mom” Juicy Couture sweatsuit.

caption “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” source Paramount Pictures/”Mean Girls”

As the group of friends heads back to Regina George’s mansion after shopping, Cady is introduced to Regina’s mom (played by Amy Poehler) who is wearing a decidedly age-inappropriate pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit with a lace-embellished white tank top underneath.

Juicy Couture’s velour tracksuits were ubiquitous by 2004, but it was the way Poehler played the character (even abiding by the Plastics’ pink on Wednesdays rule) that made this look so iconic.

Cady’s first strut down the hallway as a Plastic is the ultimate style statement.

caption The Plastics transformed Cady into one of their own. source Paramount Pictures

Cady traded in her drab flannels for high heels and miniskirts to blend in with the Plastics.

After getting a makeover from her new friends, Cady walks down the school hallway wearing a pastel plaid miniskirt paired with a coordinating tank top and jacket. She completed the look with a colorful Louis Vuitton purse and pink pumps.

Regina wears a glam pajama set as she sets up a three-way call attack on Cady.

caption Regina also wear a pink bra with butterflies on the straps. source Paramount Pictures

Most people wear sweats or old college shirts to bed, but not Regina George. The leader of the Plastics looks chic in a coordinating pink pajama set complete with her initial.

And of course, she can’t forget the monogram necklace, an accessory she’s seen wearing throughout the entire film.

Gretchen put an edgy spin on her usual preppy style in a Burberry miniskirt and “royal punk” tee.

caption Gretchen Wieners is the queen of preppy style. source Paramount Pictures

Though the girls often dressed in coordinated looks, they each had standout style moments throughout the movie.

Gretchen Wieners’ best look was a red “royal punk” slogan tee paired with a belted Burberry pleated miniskirt. The top was tied in the back to give the outfit a bit of edge.

Fort told MTV that when it came to styling Gretchen, she “went back to a more nostalgic time, almost a ’50s style, with her little skirts and kept her not quite as provocative as Regina.”

Regina starts a new fashion trend after Janis cuts two holes in her shirt.

caption Regina George’s bra-revealing shirt is iconic. source Paramount Pictures

Although it’s not a trend the average person would rock, Regina George made a statement by shamelessly wearing her tank top after Janis Ian cut it up. The queen bee completed the unique look with a purple bra, black miniskirt, and black pumps.

The Plastics’ Halloween costumes were equally over-the-top, including Regina’s bunny look.

caption Regina dressed as a sexy bunny for a Halloween party. source Paramount Pictures

Much to the chagrin of her father, Regina wears a sparkly silver bunny outfit with white feather detailing, knee-high white satin boots, and of course, pink bunny ears.

Mary Jane Fort, the film’s costume designer, told Nylon that the Halloween looks were her favorite, adding that “Rachel [McAdams] as the bunny was the most intense.”

Gretchen Wieners wore a skintight catsuit.

caption Gretchen Wieners looked fetch in an all-black outfit. source Paramount Pictures

Dressed as Catwoman, Gretchen Wieners showed up to the Halloween party wearing an all-black rubber outfit with small cat ears. She completed the look with a pair of black high heels.

And Karen Smith dressed as a mouse, duh.

caption “I’m a mouse, duh.” source Paramount Pictures

Although it wasn’t obvious to anyone else, Karen dressed as a mouse. She accessorized her simple black slip with a pair of fuzzy ears.

Cady went all out and dressed as an “ex-wife.”

caption Cady frightened the party guests with her zombie look. source Paramount Pictures

Unlike the rest of the Plastics, Cady didn’t appear to get the sexy costume memo, instead opting for a scarier look. Dressed as a zombie “ex-wife,” Cady wore a wedding gown splattered with blood, a long black wig, and a set of unflattering teeth.

The Plastics pushed the envelope at the talent show in their Santa outfits.

caption Cady Heron joined the Plastics for their talent show performance. source Paramount Pictures

For their annual talent show performance of “Jingle Bell Rock,” the Plastics wore coordinating Santa outfits, complete with bedazzled Santa hats, red leather miniskirts, black knee-high boots, and black gloves.

Fort told Nylon that she didn’t want the Santa outfits to “be trashy,” adding that “there was a little element of some sort of taste.”

The iconic Santa outfits are also one of the “Mean Girls”-inspired looks Ariana Grande recreated in her “thank u, next” music video.

Cady starts to adopt Regina George’s style after becoming the new queen bee.

caption Cady wore a black and pink minidress for a party at her house. source Paramount Pictures

During a get-together at her home, Cady Heron wore a strapless minidress with a black choker. Sticking to the early 2000s trend, she decided to show off her bright pink bra instead of opting for a strapless style.

Regina sported her initial necklace again to spread the Burn Book pages across the entire school.

caption Cady Heron also had an initial necklace. source Paramount Pictures

During her quest for revenge, Regina was seen wearing a black off-the-shoulder top with exposed bra straps, a fashion trend that was prominent in the early 2000s. She paired her top and flared denim with a matching Louis Vuitton belt and purse.

Damian’s incognito look is a classic.

caption “She doesn’t even go here.” source Paramount Pictures

Although it’s not the most fashionable look from the film, Damian’s blue hoodie and black sunglasses are still considered iconic.

Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the movie, told Cosmopolitan the “She doesn’t even go here” scene was one of his favorites.

Regina wore an unexpected accessory to Spring Fling.

caption Regina George added flowers to her brace. source Paramount Pictures

After being hit by a school bus, Regina George is forced to wear a back brace to Spring Fling, which distracts from her simple pink satin minidress. She completed the look by adding pink flowers to the halo.

But she wasn’t the only one to make a statement at Spring Fling.

caption Janis Ian opted for a suit over the traditional Spring Fling dress. source Paramount Pictures

Janis and Damian stood out in coordinating purple suits complete with ruffle shirts and polka dot bow ties.