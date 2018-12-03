Measles cases surged 30% last year due to ‘gaps’ in vaccine coverage, and experts say it’s ‘deeply concerning’

caption Gaps in vaccine coverage have led to a spike in global measles cases, a new report says. source John Moore/Getty Images

Last year, measles cases increased by 30% across the globe, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and Europe saw the biggest increases in the disease.

The alarming spike is due to “gaps” in vaccine coverage, a WHO statement said.

Measles is highly contagious and can be fatal, but it’s preventable with vaccination.

Cases of highly contagious measles surged 30% all across the world last year, according to a new report published Friday by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The alarming uptick was fueled by “gaps” in vaccination coverage, a WHO statement said.

Five of the six WHO world regions saw increases in the disease, with the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, and Europe reporting the biggest jumps in cases. The Western Pacific was the only region that saw a decrease in measles infections.

“The resurgence of measles is of serious concern, with extended outbreaks occurring across regions, and particularly in countries that had achieved, or were close to achieving measles elimination,” Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, deputy director general for programs at the WHO, said in the statement.

This surge occurred amid a backdrop of long-term progress against the disease: Since 2000, reported measles cases and measles deaths have dropped by 80% globally, the report said.

But last year’s increase in measles cases could threaten that trend.

“Without urgent efforts to increase vaccination coverage and identify populations with unacceptable levels of under-, or unimmunized children, we risk losing decades of progress in protecting children and communities against this devastating, but entirely preventable disease,” Swaminathan said in the WHO statement.

There’s a highly effective vaccine against measles

caption An example of the measles rash. source CDC

Measles is caused by a virus, and it’s highly contagious. If one individual gets measles, 90% of the non-immune people who are close to that person will also get infected, according to the CDC.

The illness causes symptoms like fever and rash, and in some cases may lead to severe, potentially fatal complications like the lung infection pneumonia or swelling of the brain.

Read more: A North Carolina school with a high rate of vaccine exemptions is having a chicken pox outbreak