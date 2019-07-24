Measles outbreaks bring total cases in Singapore to 116 so far this year – here’s what the disease does to your body

A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Reuters

Over the past weeks, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded a noticeable rise in the number of measles cases in Singapore after 17 new cases were reported at two separate locations, according to a media release on Tuesday (July 23).

The ministry said 14 cases were identified at MINDSville@Napiri – a residential home for the intellectually disabled – and another three were reported at foreign worker dormitory S11 Dormitory @ Punggol.

MINDSville@Napiri outbreak

The MOH was notified of the first suspected case of measles at MINDSville@Napiri home on July 7. In total, 12 residents and two staff were affected by the outbreak, of which six residents were hospitalised. One has been discharged and is no longer infectious, while the rest are in stable condition.

In the wake of the first suspected case, the MOH advised the home on vaccination recommendations for close contacts, as well as enhanced infection prevention and control measures.

In addition to maintaining “a high level of personal hygiene”, staff were also reminded to to wear gloves and protective equipment when tending to symptomatic residents.

Residents and staff who did not have proof of immunity were administered a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination on July 22, MOH said.

S11 Dormitory @ Punggol outbreak

The MOH was notified of the first case of measles infection at the dormitory on July 15, involving one Indian worker.

Two other cases involving a Bangladeshi and a second Indian worker from the same dormitory were later reported to the ministry on July 16 and 19 respectively.

All three were subsequently hospitalised but have since been discharged and no longer infectious, MOH said.

The vaccination history of the affected workers is unclear, and each of them were staying at different dormitory blocks, from different companies and worked at different sites. None reported any contact with sick people and no links were identified among the three cases.

The ministry is working with the companies involved and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to conduct screening vaccination of all close contacts of the three cases and dormitory residents who do not have proof of vaccination or immunity.

How bad is it?

There is currently no evidence of community spread from these cases, it said.

Despite that, MOH added that precautionary measures will still be taken. This includes vaccination of close contacts of patients who are unable to provide proof of vaccination or immunity, monitoring of their health as well as quarantine of suspected cases.

The recent outbreak brought the total number of measles cases in 2019 to 116 as of July 22. A total of 88 were local cases while the remainder were imported from Bangladesh, Dubai, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

There were no deaths from the cases of measles reported this year.

What are measles?

According to health resource portal HealthHub, measles – otherwise known as rubeola – is a highly contagious infection that affects the respiratory system and often results in skin rash.

Although the infection is more common among children, individuals of any age can still contract the disease.

It said the disease is triggered by a virus found in the mucus of the the nose and throat of an infected person, which can spread via direct contact with the person’s saliva or mucus through coughing, sneezing or touching contaminated surfaces.

People who are most susceptible to contracting the disease, according to non-profit medical centre Mayo Clinic, include the unvaccinated, those who travel internationally – especially to developing countries where measles is more common – and individuals who have vitamin A deficiency.

Different tiers of symptoms

Symptoms typically surface 10 to 12 days after coming into contact with a contagious person, HealthHub said.

In the early stages, infected individuals may experience coughing, a runny or stuffy nose, malaise, red eyes, tearing and fever.

Two to four days later, bluish-white spots known as Koplik’s spots may appear on the inside of the person’s cheeks, which may be accompanied by a skin rash across the face, neck, trunk, limbs, palms and soles of the feet.

In addition to possible swelling of the lymph nodes, other severe symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and conjunctivitis may occur as well.

An infected person is still contagious even if they do not exhibit symptoms immediately after contracting the disease.

While complete recovery after treatment happens most of the time, there have been cases when a person develops severe illness and further health complications. According to HealthHub, more than 30 million cases of measles were recorded globally in 2003, with half a million of these cases resulting in death.

Vaccines most effective for preventing measles

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says on its website that measles can be prevented with an MMR vaccine, which can be given to children and adults.

Children are usually given two doses.

In Singapore, the first dose is given at around 12 months of age, and the second dose is administered between 15 to 18 months of age.

Teenagers and adults with no evidence of immunity should get their MMR vaccine “as soon as possible”, the CDC says.

The US centre describes MMR vaccines as “very safe and effective”, with one dose having 93 per cent effectiveness at preventing measles, while two doses are 97 per cent effective.

Although there is no known specific treatment for measles, HealthHub said doctors can still prescribe treatments to alleviate symptoms such as fever, cough and rash discomfort.

The health site also warned that aspirin should not be given to children with measles as it could increase their risk of developing the rare but serious Reye’s syndrome, which causes swelling in the liver and brain.

