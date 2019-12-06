Medical Experts Highlight Nutrition Survey Data During 20th PENSA Congress 2019 in Hong Kong

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – December 6, 2019 – Fresenius Kabi held its United for Clinical Nutrition (UCN) Satellite Symposium during the 20th Congress of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society of Asia (PENSA) on October 9, 2019, in Hong Kong.
Dr. Jesus Inciong (Philippines) leads a presentation on current clinical nutrition practices in Asian hospitals.
The UCN symposium gathered today’s top experts to exchange insights on clinical nutrition. In photo from left to right: Prof. Seo, Dr. Ungpinitpong, Dr. Inciong, Prof. Joshi and Prof. Laviano.
The symposium’s featured topic was the UCN Nutrition Insights Day Asia (NID), a comprehensive survey led by an advisory board and supported by Fresenius Kabi that provides insights into clinical nutrition practices in 83 hospitals in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Leading clinical nutrition experts were present to discuss UCN NID: Prof. Alessandro Laviano (Italy), Prof. Rajeev Joshi (India), Prof. Han-Hsui Hsu (Taiwan), Dr. Jesus Fernando B. Inciong (Philippines), Dr. Winai Ungpinitpong (Thailand), and Prof. Jeong-Meen Seo (South Korea).
As nutritional deficits continue to burden the global healthcare system, the panel of experts emphasized the importance of prioritizing patients’ nutritional needs in order to effectively enhance post-admission recovery. Prof. Seo said, “The time is now. No more excuses. We must work together to bring clinical nutrition forward.”
NID results will soon be available at www.unitedforclinicalnutrition.com.
About ‘United for clinical nutrition’
In 2014, Fresenius Kabi established UCN to raise awareness for disease-related malnutrition around the world. Through regional data collection and clinical assessment, and tailored events and tools for healthcare professionals, UCN aims to reduce the prevalence of hospital malnutrition. In 2018, the initiative expanded in Asia. To learn more, visit www.unitedforclinicalnutrition.com.
About Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi’s product portfolio comprises a comprehensive range of I.V. generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products. In the field of biosimilars, we focus on autoimmune diseases and oncology. In 2019, the first biosimilar product by Fresenius Kabi was launched. Within transfusion medicine and cell technologies, Fresenius Kabi offers products for collection and processing of blood and cell components.
With its corporate philosophy of “caring for life”, the company is committed to putting essential medicines and technologies in the hands of people who help patients and finding the best answers to the challenges they face.
For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.