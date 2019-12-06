Medical Experts Highlight Nutrition Survey Data During 20th PENSA Congress 2019 in Hong Kong

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – December 6, 2019 – Fresenius Kabi held its United for Clinical Nutrition (UCN) Satellite Symposium during the 20th Congress of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society of Asia (PENSA) on October 9, 2019, in Hong Kong.









Dr. Jesus Inciong (Philippines) leads a presentation on current clinical nutrition practices in Asian hospitals.





The UCN symposium gathered today’s top experts to exchange insights on clinical nutrition. In photo from left to right: Prof. Seo, Dr. Ungpinitpong, Dr. Inciong, Prof. Joshi and Prof. Laviano.





The symposium’s featured topic was the UCN Nutrition Insights Day Asia (NID), a comprehensive survey led by an advisory board and supported by Fresenius Kabi that provides insights into clinical nutrition practices in 83 hospitals in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.





Leading clinical nutrition experts were present to discuss UCN NID: Prof. Alessandro Laviano (Italy), Prof. Rajeev Joshi (India), Prof. Han-Hsui Hsu (Taiwan), Dr. Jesus Fernando B. Inciong (Philippines), Dr. Winai Ungpinitpong (Thailand), and Prof. Jeong-Meen Seo (South Korea).





As nutritional deficits continue to burden the global healthcare system, the panel of experts emphasized the importance of prioritizing patients’ nutritional needs in order to effectively enhance post-admission recovery. Prof. Seo said, “The time is now. No more excuses. We must work together to bring clinical nutrition forward.”





NID results will soon be available at www.unitedforclinicalnutrition.com.



