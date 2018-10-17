MEDICAL TAIWAN, the Ultimate International Health Related Professional Trade Show, Presents a Complete Ecosystem of the Global Medical Industry

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 17 October 2018 – MEDICAL TAIWAN, which focuses on medical, health, and care, is taking place June 27-30, 2019 at the TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 in Taiwan.

The event organizer the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), has integrated two shows, MEDICARE and SenCARE, to create a new show, MEDICAL TAIWAN, which combines three fields – Medical, Health and Care – to create the only B2B business platform in the medical device and healthcare industry in Taiwan.

The growth of the aging population has translated into greater demand for medical treatment and care services. Industry insiders are therefore pursuing more efficient medical care solutions, in order to reduce medical costs. The three topics at MEDICAL TAIWAN will synchronize the trends of health management, precision medicine and long-term care, and reveal the advantages of Taiwanese medical supply chains.

MEDStartup Village Showcases the Innovations that are Shaping Future Digital Healthcare Trends.

Artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will dominate future medical developments. Companies in both the ICT and traditional industries are cooperating with the aim of embracing infinite opportunities. With its strong drive in the precision-machine and ICT industries, Taiwan is keeping an eye on this market.

MEDStartup Village was established to enable startups to showcase their ideas and get funding to substantiate their products, as well as provide a space for companies to network and shape the future of digital healthcare.

Abundant Business Opportunities for Professionals in the Medical Industry

The previous event attracted 5,286 local and international industry visitors from China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, the Philippines, USA, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore. 290 one-on-one procurement meetings took place, double the number of the year prior.

MEDICAL TAIWAN booths are open for registration October 22. Book your space to seize infinite business opportunities in Asia. For more information, please visit our official website: www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw

