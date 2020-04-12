New York medical workers ended an overnight shift treating COVID-19 patients only to find their tires had been slashed

source Shutterstock

Medical workers on the front lines of battling the coronavirus discovered their tires were slashed after leaving a shift at the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, New York.

According to police, 22 vehicles in the hospital’s parking lot were found with gashes.

Police have arrested Daniel Hall, 29, as a suspect in the incident.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After a grueling overnight shift treating COVID-19 patients in the center of the US outbreak, medical workers were preparing to go home only to discover their tires had been slashed while they were working.

New York state police received a complaint of “criminal mischief” around 7 a.m. on April 10 from a group of hospital workers at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, New York.

According to a press release from New York State police, the tires of 22 vehicles in the hospital’s parking lot belonging to health workers, including nurses, had been sliced while they were at work.

New York-Presbyterian officials expressed disbelief at the slight against hospital workers, who have emerged as heroes putting their lives on the line amid the coronavirus outbreak. New York-Presbyterian also noted that they would pay for the damage done to their employee’s cars.

“We were shocked to hear of this incident, especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageously” through the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials said in a statement to the Journal News.

The news came after dozens of local police officers and firefighters gathered outside the New York-Presbyterian Hospital Thursday evening to applaud the hospital workers for their life-saving efforts, the Journal News reported.

New York has become the center of the US outbreak with over 181,000 infections and 8,000 deaths, according to data collected by John Hopkins.

“What our hospital is focusing on today is the beautiful tribute given by our first responders last night,” the hospital statement said.

After an investigation, the New York State Police in conjunction with the city of Peekskill Police Department arrested Danie Hall, 29, as a suspect in the incident. Local authorities found PCP, a mind-altering drug, in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Hall has been charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a controlled substance, auto stripping – all of which are felonies.

Hall was arraigned before the Westchester County Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail. The judge set his bail at $1,500. Hall is due at a Peekskill, New York, court on May 18 and at a Cortlandt, New York court on May 21, 2020.

It is unclear if Hall has an attorney at this time.