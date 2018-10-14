Here are some of the biggest arguments against Bernie Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ plan, which is gaining popularity among Democrats

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump source Alex Edelman/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images; Bob Bryan/Business Insider

Democrats are increasingly promoting an overhaul of US healthcare known as “Medicare for All.”

The idea, popularized by Sen. Bernie Sanders, would expand the government-run healthcare program to all Americans.

Republicans have attacked the plans, including President Donald Trump.

Health policy experts have also identified key issues that any Medicare for All program would need to address.

“Medicare for All,” the idea to expand the government-run healthcare program to all Americans, is gaining steam among Democratic politicians and the party’s base.

Many candidates are taking on the issue as a central part of their 2018 midterm campaign, and serious contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are also backing the idea.

But not everyone is a fan.

Republicans, most notably President Donald Trump, have come out in recent weeks to bash the idea. While Trump’s attacks leaned heavily on scare tactics, many conservative health policy analysts have also brought up a series of policy issues that could arise from the implementation of Medicare for All.

Conservatives and other opponents of the proposal raise a host of issues with the plan’s cost and feasibility. The most cited objections: