Doctors and nurses respond with stories of gun trauma after the NRA told them to ‘stay in their lane’

Medical professionals shared tweets with the hashtags #ThisIsMyLane and #ThisIsOurLane to respond to the NRA.

The NRA had said “self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane” when it comes to firearms.

Doctors, nurses, and EMTs told stories of treating victims of gun violence and photos of bloodied scrubs and hospital floors in tweets to the NRA.

Nurses and doctors are sharing stories of gun trauma after the National Rifle Association told them to “stay in their lane” when it comes fo firearms.

Medical professionals including surgeons, nurses, and EMTs shared tweets with the hashtags #ThisIsMyLane and #ThisIsOurLane to show how they have spent years trying to save lives of gun violence victims.

It came after the NRA complained about doctors getting involved in the gun rights discussion.

“Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control,” the NRA wrote on Twitter. “Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves.”

The tweet linked out to an article on the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action website criticizing several anti-gun studies done by medical professionals.

Not surprisingly, doctors and nurses to took Twitter to criticize the NRA’s comments.

Hey @NRA, have you ever had to look a mother in the eye and tell her “I’m sorry, we did everything we could, but your child died” after they were shot? Because I have. Preventing gun violence is completely in my lane. No one should EVER hear that. #PedsICU #PedsAnes #thisismylane — Elizabeth Laverriere, MD, MPH (@DrElizabethL) November 9, 2018

Dear @NRA ,

Until you’re covered in blood and pronounce someone dead in the trauma bay, or told a mother that her child is dead, or sewed someone’s scalp together so their family doesn’t have to see their brain matter, please don’t tell me what my lane is. #thisismylane https://t.co/u5QX7VUaKX — Danielle Kay (@KayDaniellei) November 10, 2018

I worked in a trauma unit and had to hold together the skull of a young man who was shot in the head, so we could wrap it up enough for his family to see him and say goodbye. #ThisisMyLane — Kelly Pavelec (@kelly_pavelec) November 10, 2018

As a psych nurse, I cannot imagine what would happen if my patients had a gun #ThisIsOurLane https://t.co/GNe0HVleVe — Sherry QuiteContrary (@TilapiaChick) November 10, 2018

The NRA was criticizing a new paper from the American College of Physicians, which outlined the organization’s public health approach for reducing deaths and injuries from guns.

The tweet came just hours before the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, in which 12 people were killed.

In their posts refuting the NRA’s claims, medical professionals told stories of treating victims of gun violence and photos of bloodied scrubs and hospital floors.

One surgeon shared a photo of the chair she sits in when she tells parents that their children have died.

A half dozen students sprinted into our counseling center covered in the blood of their friends who had been shot and killed next to them in class by a gunman. Hundreds of hours were spent treating the traumas and grief of those who survived the gun violence. #Thisismylane — Coco the Louder (@Coco_the_Louder) November 10, 2018

I am a young emergency physician and I have already lost count of the number of kids I’ve seen die from GSWs. You’re here to make money and we’re here to save lives. Get out of OUR LANE. #ThisIsOURLane — Regina Royan, MD MPH (@ReginaRoyan) November 9, 2018

@NRA Already commented: you want me to stay in my lane? Come scrub brain matter off my backboard. It dries fast. You'll really need to scrape it off. It's going to take you about 45 minutes. #ThisIsOurLane #NRA 1/ https://t.co/xUxku2zVPS — Undercaffeinated Medic (@coffeeisvida) November 9, 2018

I would like to graciously extend the invitation to the author of this tweet and anyone else from the NRA to join me at the hospital the next time I care for a child who has been hurt or killed by a gun that wasn’t safely stored or was an innocent bystander. #ThisIsOurLane https://t.co/vQg3BsjYyJ — Jeannie Moorjani, MD (@JeanMoorjani) November 8, 2018

Not my pic, but might has well be: teenage breakup – he gets his dads glock and shot his face off. Missed his brain, so he was fully aware but unable to eat, speak or see. A prisoner in his own body. I never knew what to say to him on rounds. #ThisIsMyLane #ThisISOurLane https://t.co/ZVw6Itp6gg — Stephanie Bonne (@scrubbedin) November 11, 2018

Hey @NRA ! Wanna see my lane? Here’s the chair I sit in when I tell parents their kids are dead. How dare you tell me I can’t research evidence based solutions. #ThisISMyLane #ThisIsOurLane #thequietroom pic.twitter.com/y7tBAuje8O — Stephanie Bonne (@scrubbedin) November 9, 2018

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 36,000 Americans were killed as a result of guns in 2015, the most recent year the organization has data for.

Everytown for Gun Safety reports that 96 Americans are killed every day as a result of gun violence.