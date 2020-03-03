Inside the life and career of Erika James, the first woman and person of color to become dean of the Wharton School in its 139-year-old history.

By
Ryder Kimball, Business Insider US
-

Erika James, the new dean for The Wharton School.

caption
Erika James, the new dean for The Wharton School.
source
Emory University

Last week, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania announced that Erika James, the current dean of Emory University’s business school, would become the new dean in July 2020.

caption
The Wharton School.
source
Charles Mostoller/REUTERS

Source: The Wharton School

James shared the news of her new position on LinkedIn, commenting that the “scope and platform of the Wharton School provides an opportunity to create far-reaching impacts for students, scholars, and the business community.”

caption
The Wharton School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
source
bii

Source: LinkedIn

James will be the first woman and person of color to lead the 139-year-old prestigious institution.

caption
The Wharton School.
source
The Wharton School

Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer

James will succeed Geoff Garrett, who has taken a position as dean of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

Source: The Wharton School

James was born in Bermuda and moved to the US when she was young. In the US she lived in St. Louis and then in Texas, where she eventually graduated from high school.

caption
Erika James discussing her background during a faculty profile video for the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, where she was a senior associate dean.
source
DardenMBA/YouTube

Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project

James studied psychology at Pomona College in Claremont, California as an undergraduate and later received her master’s and Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology from the University of Michigan.

caption
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
source
Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Source: CNN Business, Markets Insider, Emory University’s Goizueta Business School

Though she studied diversity in the workplace as a graduate student, James discovered her academic focus, the intersection of crisis leadership and workplace diversity, during her first teaching job at Tulane University.

caption
Tulane University.
source
Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock

Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project

While teaching an evening class of MBA students, a prominent oil company was in the middle of a major class-action race discrimination lawsuit. By coincidence, many of her students were employees at that company.

caption
The oil company was located in New Orleans, where some employees attended James’ evening class.
source
Pixabay

Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project

During class discussions about the lawsuit, James recognized that her personal interest in diversity applied to larger challenges that organizations were facing in adjusting to a new, more diverse environment.

caption
Classroom at the Wharton School.
source
Jonathan McEuen

Source: Darden School of Business, The PhD Project

This led her to focus on issues of crisis leadership and workplace diversity, and often, where the two intersect. Some of her published papers include: “How to Display Competence in Times of Crisis,” and “Diversity Crises: How Firms Manage Discrimination Lawsuits.”

caption
The Wharton School.
source
Bruce Andersen / Wikimedia Commons

Source: Emory University, Organizational Dynamics, Academy of Management Journal, Darden School of Business, The PhD Project , LinkedIn

James was a professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business between 2001 and 2012, as well as a visiting associate professor at Harvard Business School for a year, according to her LinkedIn profile.

caption
University of Virginia.
source
Shutterstock

Source: LinkedIn, Emory University

In 2014, James became dean of Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, the 21st best business school in the country, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking.

caption
Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.
source
Via Wikimedia Commons

Source: Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, LinkedIn, U.S. News & World Report

While at Goizueta, James grew the faculty size by 25% in her first term, spearheaded an initiative to build an innovation and entrepreneurship lab, and also led workshops on unconscious bias for students and professors.

caption
Emory University.
source
Via Wikimedia Commons

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Philadelphia Business Journal

During James’ almost six years of leadership as dean, Goizueta continued to improve student career success and diversity. The business school reports that it has one of the most gender-diverse faculties with a 25-34% female population, as of May 2019.

caption
Emory’s Goizueta Business School.
source
Emory University Goizueta Business School/Facebook

Source: Emory University’s Goizueta Business School

James describes herself as a “virtue capitalist,” which means that she believes that business can benefit both industry and society.

caption
The Wharton School.
source
David Tran Photo/Shutterstock

Source: Emory University’s Goizueta Business School

Amy Gutmann, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, said that Erika’s interdisciplinary outlook and focus on how business education can benefit communities makes her “exceptionally well-prepared to lead Wharton into the next exciting chapter of its storied history.”

Source: The Wharton School, The Wall Street Journal

The Wharton School, founded in 1881, has over 235 faculty members and 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Some of its notable alumni include Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Sundar Pichai, and Donald Trump.

caption
The Wharton School.
source
Charles Mostoller/Reuters

Source: The Wharton School, The Wharton School