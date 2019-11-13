Ford converted its transit cargo van into a tiny home just for Europeans, and it’s the latest proof that Europe’s love affair with Ford is mutual

- source
- Ford unveiled its latest motorhome, The Big Nugget, in the summer of 2019, and it will be released to just the European market in 2020.
- It’s the latest proof that Ford has a lot of love for Europe, and the feeling is mutual.
- Ford fan clubs, blogs, and memorabilia collections are popular in Europe.
- Meet some of Ford’s megafans and see how the love affair has blossomed.
The Big Nugget is Ford’s latest campervan that was presented in summer 2019 and will launch in spring 2020 to the European market.
This is the fourth motorhome that Ford has released to Europe…
…and it’s proof that Europe can’t get enough of Ford either.
Ford’s devoted global fan base has grown over recent years.
Jaron Cole, the founder of Mustang Fan Club, told Business Insider that owning a Ford car overseas is something special.
Europeans admire an American-made car because it’s something they’re not used to having, Cole told Business Insider.
Fans show their love for Ford in a number of ways.Everything from European fan clubs, to online Ford blogs, to exist.
There are European fans who collect old Ford models, have extensive memorabilia collections, some who own anything Ford related…
…and others who even posed next to their Ford collection on their wedding day.
There are some individuals in Europe who even have the car brand permanently branded on them.
Fabrizio Schenardi is one of these Ford megafans who lives in Italy.
Schenardi told Business Insider that he was first exposed to Ford cars when he was 8 years old. There was a small auto shop in his hometown village in Italy that worked on American cars.
After riding in a Mustang for the first time as a child, he was instantly hooked. “I felt like a rockstar,” Schenardi said about the experience.
Schenardi saved up enough money to finally purchase his first Mustang in 2006.
That same day, Schenardi got a Mustang tattoo to commemorate his big purchase.
Schenardi eventually became the first European car blogger, writing strictly about Mustang cars.
Ford fanatics overseas often prefer to purchase their cars from America, rather than their local dealerships.
Cole said that it’s challenging to purchase a Ford car through another country.
Certain European countries have regulations, fees, taxes.
But many European Ford fans would rather pay import and transportation fees to transfer the Ford car from America, Cole told Business Insider.
It’ll still be cheaper than all the fees and such that the European countries would charge them, he said.
Unsurprisingly, the car brand recently unveiled plans to cut six of its 23 European factories and anticipates more than tripling its yearly passenger vehicle imports into Europe by 2024.
Out of all of Ford’s car models, motorhomes are a hot commodity in Europe.
According to Ford, its motorhome sales in Europe are up almost 15% compared to previous years, and sales have surpassed 100,000 units for the first time.
More recently, self-employment is on the rise in Europe…
…and Ford’s transit vans have become the backbone of business there.
When it was time for Ford to unveil its latest motorhome, there was no question that the brand was going to give the European market priority.
In addition to motorhomes, the Ford Mustang’s popularity has been on the rise in several European countries.
To celebrate the Mustang’s 50th anniversary in late 2015, Ford released an updated version of the beloved car with a new design and engineering.
Although US sales of the limited edition Mustang eventually started to dip, Ford saw a major increase in foreign sales.
Since 2016, one in four Mustangs are now owned by drivers in China, the UK, and Germany.
It might seem unexpected for a European to love an American car so much, but when it comes to Ford cars, “The price and performance is one of the best in the world,” Schenardi said.
According to Bloomberg, Ford even sold 17 Mustangs in Bulgaria, one of the smaller countries in Europe.
As big as their fan base is now, that wasn’t always the case for Ford and its European market.
Ford of Europe was established in 1967, yet the brand’s global sales were significantly lower at the time.
The American car brand had a difficult time attracting European customers and competing with other car brands.
Fast forward to today in Europe where Ford is an in-demand car brand.
After Ford’s campervan release to the European market and the global Mustang fascination, it seems Ford is paving the way for other American car brands’ international presence.
