Meet Nick Ayers, the leading candidate to take over for John Kelly as White House chief of staff

caption Nick Ayers source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Nick Ayers is reportedly being considered to take over as White House chief of staff and replace retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, whose status within the administration has been a source of much tumult and speculation.

Ayers, who currently serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, has long been suspected to be Trump’s top choice to replace Kelly.

Here’s some background on the man who could become the Trump administration’s third chief of staff.

Nick Ayers, 36, is reportedly the top candidate to be the next White House chief of staff. He would be one of the youngest people to hold this position in decades.

Ayers currently serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff.

In a White House consumed by chaos, Ayers would have his work cut out for him. Chief of staff is arguably the toughest job in Trump’s administration.

caption NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 8: (L to R) Republican political strategists Nick Ayers and Kellyanne Conway arrives at Trump Tower, December 8, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ayers, a Georgia native, got an early start in politics working on Sonny Perdue’s gubernatorial campaign while in college. Perdue now works in Trump’s administration as Secretary of Agriculture.

At 19, Ayers quit college to work full-time for Perdue. By the age of 22, Ayers was named manager of Perdue’s reelection campaign, ultimately leading him to victory.

Ayers eventually obtained a BA in political science from Kennesaw State University.

Ayers continued to make a name for himself in Republican circles working for various conservative groups and candidates throughout his 20s. At one point, he helped former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus become Chairman of the Republican National Committee.

By 2016, Ayers was working as a strategist for Mike Pence, and ultimately became a key member of his vice presidential campaign team.

In June 2017, Ayers was tapped as Pence’s chief of staff.

Ayers is extremely religious, which is part of why he and Pence connected.

caption Vice President Mike Pence. source Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Ayers is reportedly worth between $12 million and $55 million, so he would not be out of place in an administration full of millionaires and billionaires.

Ayers reportedly has a strong relationship with the president’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.