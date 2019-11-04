Ford built a Transit van called Nugget that doubles as a tiny home that can sleep up to 4 people

source Ford

Ford built a Transit van with Westfalia, the Nugget, which has been available in select European markets.

The van can sleep up to four people and seat five at the foldout dining table.

Nugget is the predecessor to Big Nugget, a four-“room” tiny home on wheels.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ford and Westfalia have teamed up to create Nugget, the first iteration of Ford’s line of Transit vans that have been converted into tiny homes on wheels.

The camper van has been available in select European markets since January, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“More and more customers are recognising the freedom and fun that camper vans can offer, and we’re excited to be able to offer a greater number of adventure-seekers our Transit Custom Nugget, which is already much-loved in Germany,” Ford of Europe’s Commercial Vehicles General Manager Hans Schep said in a prepared statement.

Nugget is available in two sizes: the standard and the long-wheelbase. The latter offers more amenities, such as a built-in toilet.

Keep scrolling to see the first Nugget in the family:

The van was converted in partnership with Westfalia, the automaker’s “long-term motorhome specialist.”

source Ford

It can sleep up to four people with its two double beds: one that folds out into the roof space, and one in the living area.

source Ford

There are two roof options: adjustable tilt and fixed high.

source Ford

The wood-effect flooring is practical and easy to clean, according to the automaker.

source Ford

An auxiliary heating system keeps the van warm while parked at night.

source Ford

“Innovative design and high-quality conversion work creates a (cozy) home-from-home,” the automaker said in a statement.

source Ford

The kitchen includes a double-burner gas cooker, steel sink, and a 10.5-gallon refrigerator.

source Ford

Water is supplied by an 11-gallon water tank.

source Ford

The foldout table can fit five people. The forward-facing bench can seat three, while the driver and front passenger seats can swivel to face the rear. For outdoor dining, there’s also a foldout table with two chairs and a retractable awning.

source Ford

The van includes rear privacy glass, second row flip-open windows, and a heated window for the tailgate.

source Ford

It comes with Ford’s smart entertainment system, SYNC 3.

source Ford

The van includes driver-assistance features, such as cross-traffic, pedestrian, and pre-collision alerts, a rear wide-view camera, and adaptive cruise control.

source Ford

It’s powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine.

source Ford

Customers can pick between the 138-horsepower and 168-horsepower engines, each with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

source Ford

There are external 230- and 240-volt charging ports that allow drivers to recharge their power supply when parked near a socket.

source Ford

The long-wheelbase Nugget Plus is 14.4 inches longer than the standard.

source Ford

The Plus comes with a built-in toilet and a foldaway sink, as well as more storage space and a standard high roof.

source Ford

The nonconverted 2020 Transit Connect has a MSRP of $27,020.