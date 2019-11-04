Ford built a Transit van called Nugget that doubles as a tiny home that can sleep up to 4 people

Brittany Chang, Business Insider US
Ford and Westfalia have teamed up to create Nugget, the first iteration of Ford’s line of Transit vans that have been converted into tiny homes on wheels.

The camper van has been available in select European markets since January, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“More and more customers are recognising the freedom and fun that camper vans can offer, and we’re excited to be able to offer a greater number of adventure-seekers our Transit Custom Nugget, which is already much-loved in Germany,” Ford of Europe’s Commercial Vehicles General Manager Hans Schep said in a prepared statement.

Nugget is available in two sizes: the standard and the long-wheelbase. The latter offers more amenities, such as a built-in toilet.

Keep scrolling to see the first Nugget in the family:

The van was converted in partnership with Westfalia, the automaker’s “long-term motorhome specialist.”

It can sleep up to four people with its two double beds: one that folds out into the roof space, and one in the living area.

There are two roof options: adjustable tilt and fixed high.

The wood-effect flooring is practical and easy to clean, according to the automaker.

An auxiliary heating system keeps the van warm while parked at night.

“Innovative design and high-quality conversion work creates a (cozy) home-from-home,” the automaker said in a statement.

The kitchen includes a double-burner gas cooker, steel sink, and a 10.5-gallon refrigerator.

Water is supplied by an 11-gallon water tank.

The foldout table can fit five people. The forward-facing bench can seat three, while the driver and front passenger seats can swivel to face the rear. For outdoor dining, there’s also a foldout table with two chairs and a retractable awning.

The van includes rear privacy glass, second row flip-open windows, and a heated window for the tailgate.

It comes with Ford’s smart entertainment system, SYNC 3.

The van includes driver-assistance features, such as cross-traffic, pedestrian, and pre-collision alerts, a rear wide-view camera, and adaptive cruise control.

It’s powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine.

Customers can pick between the 138-horsepower and 168-horsepower engines, each with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

There are external 230- and 240-volt charging ports that allow drivers to recharge their power supply when parked near a socket.

The long-wheelbase Nugget Plus is 14.4 inches longer than the standard.

The Plus comes with a built-in toilet and a foldaway sink, as well as more storage space and a standard high roof.

The nonconverted 2020 Transit Connect has a MSRP of $27,020.

