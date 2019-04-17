Meet the 100 people transforming the world of business

source Business Insider

The world of business is changing rapidly.

Artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles promise to change just about everything. Over-the-top viewing, or OTT, is transforming how we entertain ourselves. Direct-to-consumer brands are changing how we shop. There are new ways to go to the doctor, new ways of working, and new ways to invest.

And urgent conversations are being had about purpose, the beneficiaries of these innovations, and what should be done to help those who risk being left behind.

So this spring, we asked our newsroom to identify the 100 people having an outsized influence on business, and to then talk to them about their hopes and fears, successes and failures.

You can read the full list of the 100 people transforming business right here. What follows is a breakdown of the list by industry category, and a list of our interviews with those included on the list.

Advertising

Better Capitalism

Consumer Technology