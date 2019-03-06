Meet the billionaires under 30

- source
- There are eight under-30s on Forbes’ list of billionaires.
- Five of the billionaires inherited most of their wealth, while three are self-made.
- They work in a range of industries including finance, tech, food and beverage and consumer goods.
It’s pretty rare to amass a billion dollars before the age of 30, but the eight youngest people on Forbes World Billionaires list have earned the bragging rights. Five of them inherited the bulk of their wealth, while three qualify as self-made billionaires.
Using the latest World’s Billionaires list from Forbes, we’ve ranked these wunderkinds, overachievers, heirs and heiresses by net worth, starting with the least wealthy.
8. Gustav Magnar Witzvoe
Gustav Magnar Witzvoe owns almost half of Salmar ASA, a leading salmon producer that has revolutionized fish farming in Norway by introducing more sophisticated and profitable cuts, Forbes says. He received his stake in 2013 from his father, Salmar founder Gustav Witzvoe. The younger Witzvoe has focused on investing in real estate and tech startups, leaving his father to run the family business.
Net worth: $3 billion
Age: 24
Citizenship: Norway
Industry: Food and beverage
Source of wealth: Inherited
7. John Collison
John Collison is president and cofounder of Stripe, an online payments company valued at over $20 billion. He and his brother Patrick, now 30, had the idea for Stripe while studying at Harvard.
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Age: 28
Citizenship: Ireland
Industry: Technology
Source of wealth: Self made, Stripe
6. Evan Spiegel
As chief executive of Snap, the company behind disappearing-message app Snapchat, Spiegel is one of the youngest CEOs of a public company. Spiegel cofounded the business while enrolled at Stanford in 2011, and still owns about 18% of its shares.
Net worth: $2.1 billion
Age: 28
Citizenship: United States
Industry: Technology
Source of wealth: Self made, Snap Inc.
5. Alexandra Andresen
Alexandra Andresen inherited 42% of Ferd, an investment company run by her father Johan. Ferd runs hedge funds and invests in Nordic-listed stocks and private equity.
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Age: 22
Citizenship: Norway
Industry: Finance
Source of wealth: Inherited
4. Katharina Andresen
Katharina Andresen, Alexandra’s sister, inherited another 42% of Ferd. Thanks to a dual-class share structure, her father still controls 70% of the voting shares.
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Age: 23
Citizenship: Norway
Industry: Finance
Source of wealth: Inherited
3. Ludwig Theodor Braun
Ludwig Theodor Braun owns 10% of B. Braun Melsungen, a medical-device company that started out as a small pharmacy selling herbal remedies. His father, Ludwig Georg Braun, grew the company from $24 million in annual sales in 1977 to around $8 billion today.
Net worth: $1 billion
Age: 29
Citizenship: Germany
Industry: Healthcare
Source of wealth: Inherited
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is the youngest billionaire in history. (Forbes qualifies her as self made despite her family’s already considerable wealth.) She owns 100% of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, which was most recently valued at $900 million.
Net worth: $1 billion
Age: 21
Citizenship: United States
Industry: Consumer Goods
Source of wealth: Self made, Kylie Cosmetics
1. Anna Kasprzak
Anna Kasprzak co-owns Danish shoe company ECCO with her brother André and mother Hanni. ECCO products are sold in 90 countries, generating close to $1.5 billion in yearly sales. As a dressage rider, Kasprzak placed 14th in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Net worth: $1 billion
Age: 29
Citizenship: Denmark
Industry: Consumer Goods
Source of wealth: Inherited
