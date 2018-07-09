Meet the Malaysian boy who carried the official match ball on to the pitch for the World Cup game between Spain and Russia

A 14-year-old Malaysian boy carried the match ball for the showdown between Spain and Russia. Facebook/Borneo8888

14-year-old Malaysian boy Adam Rizman Roslan must have had a ball of a time last Sunday (July 1). He waved the Malaysian flag proudly by carrying the official match ball onto the pitch for the important Round of 16 knockout game where Russia eventually eliminated Spain from this year’s World Cup.

The Form Two student of SMK Meru was picked as a mascot for the match that took place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, reported the New Straits Times.

In the process, he got to meet and rub shoulders with some of the world’s best footballing talents – Sergio Ramos, David de Gea, Isco and eventual hero of the match Igor Akinfeev.

He earned the opportunity to go to the World Cup when he won a skills competition held by KIA Motor.

The competition, KIA Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) World Cup Competition, was open for kids between the ages of 10 to 14, and was held at the Kuala Lumpur Academy.

Adam was picked from 64 children and won RM$800 ($200) in prize money from the KIA competition as well.

His parents also could not be happier for their third child, who is also a player of the Selangor Football Academy.

His father, Roslan Mohd Nor, said: “He shook hands with Ramos. It is a dream come true for Adam as he is a huge fan of Real Madrid. Ramos put his hand out to my son. He could not believe it. I was watching the match ‘live’ on television and it was a proud moment for me.”

His mother, Syarin Syahrina Ahmad, echoed that the moment was a dream for their son, who started playing football since his primary school days and who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He never gives up and his win in the KIA competition helped him achieve his dream of being part of the World Cup”, she said.