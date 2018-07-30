Meet the rising stars at Google

- source
- BI Graphics
Google and its parent company, Alphabet, are major players in everything from consumer electronics and self-driving cars to high-speed internet access and video entertainment – and of course, there’s the search engine.
But while everyone knows the marquee names like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube boss Susan Wojcicki, there’s an incredible surfeit of talent one layer below that’s driving some of the company’s most influential projects. Business Insider spoke to Google insiders, partners, and rivals to get a sense of the most buzzed-about names within the 80,000-person tech giant.
From programmers to designers, Google veterans to new hires, Business Insider’s Google and Alphabet reporter, Greg Sandoval, rounded up a roster of the company’s unsung rockstars. These are the names you may not have heard of yet but might just become the next Pichai.