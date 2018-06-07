Imagination, education and unforgettable world’s first encounter with a T. rex

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 June 2018 – This summer in Hong Kong, First Initiative Foundation (FIF) and ifc mall join forces to present MEET THE T. REX, an exhibition running from 7-27 June at ifc mall in Central. The exhibition is free-of-charge and promises a fascinating showcase of history and science as well as a museum-like experience for visitors in Hong Kong. Star exhibits include:

The world- debut of TAD (The American Dragon): a 12 metre-long Tyrannosaurus rex fossil, discovered in Northwestern South Dakota, USA

fossil, discovered in Northwestern South Dakota, USA A section of an Edmontosaurus spine with markings of a suspected T.rex bite mark

spine with markings of a suspected bite mark A 65 million-year-old T. rex thigh bone that visitors can touch!





This educational exhibition is one of the most family-friendly events in this summer. Visitors can appreciate the invaluable exhibits at close range and learn the history of science through this exhibition. An Adventure Trail consisting of checkpoints filled with dinosaur facts will be featured throughout the mall. Videos and AR (Augmented Reality) technology have also been harnessed to further enhance the experience and encourage all to get up, get out and explore!

Visitors can pick up a complimentary adventure passport and collect stamps at each of the 6 checkpoints. Once all six stamps have been collected, visitors can redeem a small gift at the end point where there will also be a Pop-up Store. Pop-up Merchandise include a bilingual children’s illustration book-set Smile with Fifi!, which contains meaningful and positive message to young readers and illustrated by young Hong Kong illustrator Jeanie Leung, FIF’s specially created soft toy Fifi the T. rex, dinosaur t-shirts. All proceeds from the pop-up store will be donated to FIF, to raise support for their important work in uplifting Hong Kong.

MEET THE T.REX exhibition

Date: 7 — 27 June 2018

Time: 10am — 9pm daily

Location: Oval Atrium, ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong

Fee: Free of charge

Website: www.ifc.com.hk/MeetTheTREX

Enquiries: +852 2295 3308





MEET THE T. REX





About First Initiative Foundation

FIF proactively creates a variety of initiatives locally and internationally to support the arts, music, education, scholarship, mentoring and Hong Kong heritage. FIF also pursues international cooperation and recognition of HK’s excellence on the world stage. A remarkable global membership participates in FIF’s charitable work.

http://www.fif.org.hk/en/index.html

