Meet the youngest billionaires in the world

- Forbes has released its 34th annual World’s Billionaires List. Finalized on March 18, 2020, it ranks the world’s 2,095 billionaires by net worth.
- For the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner has the title of world’s youngest billionaire.
- Walmart heir Lukas Walton is the richest billionaire under age 35, with a net worth of $18.4 billion.
- Of the 15 youngest billionaires, six are women, four are American, and nine are European. They span ages 22 to 33, and only four are under the age of 28.
- Here are the 15 youngest billionaires in the world, from oldest to youngest.
15. Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke
Age: 33
Net worth: $1.2 billion
Country of residence: Germany
Source of wealth: Medical technology
Braun-Luedicke owns 12% of B. Braun Melsungen, a medical device company.
Source: Forbes
14. Lukas Walton
Age: 33
Net worth: $18.4 billion
Country of residence: United States
Source of income: Walmart fortune
Walton is a board member and the Environment Program Committee Chair of the Walton Family Foundation.
Source: Forbes
13. Bobby Murphy
Age: 31
Net worth: $1.9 billion
Country of residence: United States
Source of wealth: Snapchat
Murphy is the cofounder and CTO of multimedia messaging app Snapchat.
Source: Forbes
12. Patrick Collison
Age: 31
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Country of residence: Ireland
Source of wealth: Payment software
Collison is the cofounder and CEO of Stripe, an online payment processing platform for internet businesses.
Source: Forbes
11. Ludwig Theodor Braun
Age: 30
Net worth: $1 billion
Country of residence: Germany
Source of wealth: Medical technology
Braun, like his sister, owns 10% of B. Braun Melsungen, a medical device company.
Source: Forbes
10. Lisa Draexlmaier
Age: 29
Net worth: $1 billion
Country of residence: Germany
Source of weath: Auto parts
Draexlmaier is the sole owner of auto parts maker Fritz Draexlmaier Holding GmbH.
Source: Forbes
9. Pedro de Godoy Bueno
Age: 29
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Country of residence: Brazil
Source of wealth: Health insurance
Bueno is CEO of Diagnosticos da America SA, a Brazilian laboratory firm.
Source: Forbes
8. Evan Spiegel
Age: 29
Net worth: $1.9 billion
Country of residence: United States
Source of wealth: Snapchat
Spiegel is the cofounder and CEO of messaging app Snapchat.
Source: Forbes
7. John Collison
Age: 29
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Country of residence: Ireland
Source of wealth: Payments software
Collison is the cofounder and CEO of Stripe, an online payment processing platform for internet businesses.
Source: Forbes
6. Elisabeth Furtwaengler
Age: 28
Net worth: $1.2 billion
Country of residence: Germany
Source of wealth: Publishing
Furtwaengler owns 25% of Burda Media Group, which is owned by her father, Hubert Burda.
Source: Forbes
5. Jonathan Kwok
Age: 28
Net worth: $2 billion
Country of residence: Hong Kong
Source of wealth: Real Estate
Jonathan Kwok is a director at Empire Group Holdings, a property development and investment company.
Source: Forbes
4. Gustav Magnar Witzoe
Age: 26
Net worth: $2.3 billion
Country of residence: Norway
Source of wealth: Salmon farming
Witzoe owns close to half of SalMar ASA, one of the world’s largest salmon producers.
Source: Forbes
3. Katharina Andresen
Age: 24
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Country of residence: Norway
Source of income: Investments
Andresen owns 42% of family-owned investment company Ferd.
Source: Forbes
2. Alexandra Andresen
Age: 23
Net worth: $1.1. billion
Country of residence: Norway
Source of wealth: Investments
Andresen owns 42% of family-owned investment company Ferd.
Source: Forbes
1. Kylie Jenner
Age: 22
Net worth: $1 billion
Country of residence: United States
Source of wealth: Cosmetics
Jenner is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. The company was valued at $1.2 million when Jenner agreed to sell a 51% majority stake in it to beauty conglomerate Coty Inc. in 2019.
Source: Forbes