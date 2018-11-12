Commoners’ most hilarious reactions when meeting royals

caption Meeting royals can be overwhelming. source Chris Furlong/Getty Images

While there are traditions in place dictating how one is supposed to greet members of the royal family, the excitement of the moment can override royal protocol.

Here are 13 photos of ordinary people trying (and failing) to keep their cool when meeting royals.

Members of the royal family draw a crowd wherever they go.

caption Kate Middleton in Brisbane, Australia. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Kate Middleton did a walkabout on the South Bank of Brisbane, Australia, in 2014, royal fans crowded the barricades to catch a glimpse.

Royals aren’t supposed to stop and pose for selfies, but people can take them from afar.

caption Prince Charles in Wellington, New Zealand. source Kent Blechynden – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles greeted well wishers during a walkabout in Wellington, New Zealand, in 2012 as one fan took a selfie with him in the background.

Selfies are usually prohibited on walkabouts because they require close proximity, which could be a security issue. Royals also prefer having personal interactions over posing for photos in a crowd. And if you grant one person a selfie, there will be hundreds more who want one, too.

That doesn’t stop some fans, like one who went in for a kiss.

caption Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia. source Dean Lewins – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry received a kiss from a member of the public during a visit to the Sydney Opera House in 2015. Prince Harry had been serving in a month-long embedment in the Australian army.

Markle is a hugger, despite royal protocol dictating that a curtsy is the proper greeting.

The Duchess of Sussex visited her namesake in 2018. Hugs are normally not allowed when meeting a member of the royal family, but Markle has been known to break royal protocol.

On her and Prince Harry’s first royal tour in Australia, a young member of the K’gari tribe was ecstatic to meet the prince.

caption Prince Harry in Fraser Island, Australia. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry greeted members of the K’gari tribe on Fraser Island when he and Meghan Markle stopped in Australia on their first royal tour in 2018. K’gari means “paradise.”

On that same tour, he brought a fan to tears.

caption Prince Harry in Melbourne, Australia. source Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry greeted members of the public at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, and one fan burst into tears when he came over to say hello.

Prince William greeted excited members of the public after he graduated from St. Andrews University in 2005.

Prince William stopped by a police station after his graduation to thank local officers for their protection during his time in school. Other onlookers stopped by, too.

One woman’s mouth fell open in surprise when she saw Prince Harry on a walkabout.

caption Prince Harry in Windsor, England. source Chris Furlong/Getty Images

Prince Harry embarked on a walkabout in Windsor before his wedding in 2018.

Some kids get shy around royals.

caption Kate Middleton in Los Angeles, California. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Middleton met members of the public during an impromptu walkabout outside their residence in Los Angeles in 2011 during their first overseas tour as a married couple.

Some kids get starstruck.

caption Prince William in Valletta, Malta. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William met a young boy during a walkabout in Vittoriosa Square in Malta in 2014 who couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing.

And some look utterly bewildered.

caption Queen Elizabeth in Windsor, England. source Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

A young royal fan presented Queen Elizabeth with a card on her traditional birthday walk in 2006, celebrating her 80th birthday.

Some enthusiasts wear elaborate costumes for the occasion.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 90th birthday with a walkabout to meet well-wishers, one of whom came dressed in a town crier outfit.

Meeting the queen is certainly an occasion to dress up for.

Queen Elizabeth received a gift from an admirer in costume during her 90th birthday walkabout in 2016.

