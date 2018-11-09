Actress Meg Ryan and rocker John Mellencamp are engaged

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged, the actress announced on Instagram.

The couple dated from 2011 to 2014. Last year, Mellencamp said that Ryan “just doesn’t want anything to do with me.”

They reportedly got back together in June 2017 and have been “steadily dating” ever since.

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are officially engaged after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.

The “When Harry Met Sally” actress announced the news on Instagram with a hand-drawn picture of the couple, writing “ENGAGED!” in the caption.

Ryan was previously married to Dennis Quaid. The couple has a son and divorced in 2011. Ryan also adopted a daughter in 2006. Mellencamp has five children from three previous marriages.

Ryan and Mellencamp first got together in 2011 after Mellencamp split from his wife of 18 years, Elaine Irwin. They broke up in August 2014 after dating for more than three years, according to People.

After their split, Mellencamp spoke glowingly of Ryan during an interview with Howard Stern: “Meg is an angel. She was just an angel sent to me at the right time.”

Three years later, Mellencamp told Stern that he had tried to make amends with Ryan, but she wasn’t interested in rekindling their romance: “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”

“I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me,” he explained. “She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her.”

They reportedly got back together in June 2017 and have been “steadily dating” ever since, as reported by People.

