A Mega Millions lottery winner is selling his California mountain estate for $26 million — and the massive property comes with a buffalo ranch, steakhouse, and saloon

- A $180 million lottery winner is selling a massive California mountain estate for $26 million.
- It includes a 16,000-square-foot house with a sauna, a 17-seat movie theater, a three-story elevator, and a 4,000-square-foot garage.
- The estate also comes with a fully operational buffalo ranch and a four-star steakhouse and saloon.
A lottery winner is selling a massive California mountain estate for $26 million.
The sprawling estate sits on 845 acres near the town of Oak Glen and includes a 16,000-square-foot house with a sauna, a 17-seat movie theater, a three-story elevator, and a 4,000-square-foot garage.
Rick Knudsen won the $180 million California Mega Millions jackpot in 2014, quit his job, and bought the house – which was still under construction – for $5.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. He went on to buy an adjacent buffalo ranch and another swath of land, piecing together 845 acres in total. The estate also includes commercial property in the nearby town of Oak Glen, where he established a steakhouse and saloon.
The Eagle Crest Estate, listed with Craig Strong at Pacific Union International, is described as “the embodiment of natural luxury within an expansive mountainside setting.”
Here’s a look at the massive estate.
A lottery winner is selling his 16,000-square-foot mountain home that sits on 845 acres on Little San Gorgonio Mountain in Oak Glen, California, for $26 million.
The owner, Rick Knudsen, won the $180 million California Mega Millions jackpot in 2014, quit his job, and bought the $5.5 million home, which wasn’t yet finished and sat on about 50 acres at the time.
Knudsen went on to spend millions more on an adjacent 155-acre buffalo ranch and another 640-acre piece of land, as well as a steakhouse and saloon in town. It cost him about $11.5 million total.
Now, he’s selling the massive estate, which sprawls over 845 acres with views spanning from Little San Gorgonio to Mount San Jacinto, the San Gabriel Mountains, Salton Sea, and to Catalina.
Called Eagle Crest, the mountain estate is the only private property in Southern California that sits at a 9,000-foot elevation.
The listing calls it “Southern California’s most exclusive and elevated mountain estate.”
The interior of the home is designed in a rustic mountain style …
… with stone and wood materials throughout the house.
An elevator serves three stories of the home.
A private movie theater with a George Lucas sound system can seat 17 people …
… and even comes with a concessions counter.
There’s also a game room.
The great room features vaulted ceilings with tall windows, and plenty of comfortable places to sit.
Several fireplaces are scattered throughout the home, including in the dining room …
… and other cozy living areas.
The home has a fully-equipped gym …
… complete with weight and cardio machines.
There are five bedrooms total …
… and 8.5 bathrooms.
Naturally, the master suite is the most impressive.
It includes a spacious, luxurious bathroom …
… and its own deck and Jacuzzi.
The house also has a sauna.
A walk-in closet and dressing room also includes a Winchester safe.
The owner of the house said he’s ready to sell because he’s “a little bit bored” after completing the estate, and ready to move onto another project.
Outside, there’s plenty of room for vehicles.
Attached to the house is a 4,000-square-foot six-bay garage and carport.
The grounds surrounding the house are fully landscaped.
There’s plenty of outdoor living space …
… including a grill area …
… a fire pit …
… and an al fresco dining area.
Another patio has lounge chairs that look out over the mountain landscape.
The house has its own water source as well as a solar power system.
The real estate company calls the home “the embodiment of natural luxury.”
Adjacent to the mountaintop home is a fully-functional buffalo ranch that comes with two barns and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom caretaker’s home.
About 45 grass- and apple-fed buffalo roam there, to be served later at the steakhouse included in the estate.
The $180 million package also includes property in the nearby town of Oak Glen, including the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon, which the lottery winner bought in 2015 and completely renovated.
The four-star Oak Glen Steakhouse & Saloon can seat more than 150 people.
In the same building as the steakhouse is the saloon, with a full-service bar, HD TVs, and live music.
The steakhouse and saloon sit on nearly 2.75 acres …
… which includes a roughly one-acre parcel of fully-landscaped land with waterfalls, ponds, and an apple orchard.
