A Mega Millions lottery winner is selling his California mountain estate for $26 million — and the massive property comes with a buffalo ranch, steakhouse, and saloon

caption He bought the house in 2014 for $5.5 million and expanded the estate to 845 acres. source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

A $180 million lottery winner is selling a massive California mountain estate for $26 million.

It includes a 16,000-square-foot house with a sauna, a 17-seat movie theater, a three-story elevator, and a 4,000-square-foot garage.

The estate also comes with a fully operational buffalo ranch and a four-star steakhouse and saloon.

A lottery winner is selling a massive California mountain estate for $26 million.

The sprawling estate sits on 845 acres near the town of Oak Glen and includes a 16,000-square-foot house with a sauna, a 17-seat movie theater, a three-story elevator, and a 4,000-square-foot garage.

Rick Knudsen won the $180 million California Mega Millions jackpot in 2014, quit his job, and bought the house – which was still under construction – for $5.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. He went on to buy an adjacent buffalo ranch and another swath of land, piecing together 845 acres in total. The estate also includes commercial property in the nearby town of Oak Glen, where he established a steakhouse and saloon.

The Eagle Crest Estate, listed with Craig Strong at Pacific Union International, is described as “the embodiment of natural luxury within an expansive mountainside setting.”

Here’s a look at the massive estate.

A lottery winner is selling his 16,000-square-foot mountain home that sits on 845 acres on Little San Gorgonio Mountain in Oak Glen, California, for $26 million.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The owner, Rick Knudsen, won the $180 million California Mega Millions jackpot in 2014, quit his job, and bought the $5.5 million home, which wasn’t yet finished and sat on about 50 acres at the time.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Wall Street Journal

Knudsen went on to spend millions more on an adjacent 155-acre buffalo ranch and another 640-acre piece of land, as well as a steakhouse and saloon in town. It cost him about $11.5 million total.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Wall Street Journal

Now, he’s selling the massive estate, which sprawls over 845 acres with views spanning from Little San Gorgonio to Mount San Jacinto, the San Gabriel Mountains, Salton Sea, and to Catalina.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

Called Eagle Crest, the mountain estate is the only private property in Southern California that sits at a 9,000-foot elevation.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The listing calls it “Southern California’s most exclusive and elevated mountain estate.”

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The interior of the home is designed in a rustic mountain style …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… with stone and wood materials throughout the house.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

An elevator serves three stories of the home.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

A private movie theater with a George Lucas sound system can seat 17 people …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… and even comes with a concessions counter.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

There’s also a game room.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The great room features vaulted ceilings with tall windows, and plenty of comfortable places to sit.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

Several fireplaces are scattered throughout the home, including in the dining room …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… and other cozy living areas.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The home has a fully-equipped gym …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… complete with weight and cardio machines.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

There are five bedrooms total …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… and 8.5 bathrooms.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

Naturally, the master suite is the most impressive.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

It includes a spacious, luxurious bathroom …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… and its own deck and Jacuzzi.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The house also has a sauna.

source 16,000

Source: Eagle Crest

A walk-in closet and dressing room also includes a Winchester safe.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The owner of the house said he’s ready to sell because he’s “a little bit bored” after completing the estate, and ready to move onto another project.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Outside, there’s plenty of room for vehicles.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

Attached to the house is a 4,000-square-foot six-bay garage and carport.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The grounds surrounding the house are fully landscaped.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

There’s plenty of outdoor living space …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… including a grill area …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… a fire pit …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… and an al fresco dining area.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

Another patio has lounge chairs that look out over the mountain landscape.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The house has its own water source as well as a solar power system.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The real estate company calls the home “the embodiment of natural luxury.”

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

Adjacent to the mountaintop home is a fully-functional buffalo ranch that comes with two barns and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom caretaker’s home.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

About 45 grass- and apple-fed buffalo roam there, to be served later at the steakhouse included in the estate.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The $180 million package also includes property in the nearby town of Oak Glen, including the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon, which the lottery winner bought in 2015 and completely renovated.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The four-star Oak Glen Steakhouse & Saloon can seat more than 150 people.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

In the same building as the steakhouse is the saloon, with a full-service bar, HD TVs, and live music.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

The steakhouse and saloon sit on nearly 2.75 acres …

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest

… which includes a roughly one-acre parcel of fully-landscaped land with waterfalls, ponds, and an apple orchard.

source Adrian Van Anz and Jason Speth

Source: Eagle Crest