Megan Fox just confirmed she had a ‘romantic’ relationship with Shia LaBeouf while filming ‘Transformers’

caption Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox attend the screening of “Transformers” together in 2007. source Ben Stansall/Getty Images

Megan Fox played “Plead The Fifth” during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Thursday night.

Cohen asked Fox to characterize her relationship with Shia LaBeouf while filming “Transformers” in 2006.

Back in 2011, LaBeouf said that he and Fox had been romantically involved on set – but the actress has never before affirmed that claim.

“I would confirm that it was romantic,” Fox told Cohen. “I mean, I love him. I’ve never been really quiet about that.”

Megan Fox opened up about her relationship with “Transformers” co-star Shia LaBeouf during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Thursday night.

On the segment “Plead the Fifth,” Cohen asks guests to answer three rapid-fire questions honestly and can only pass on one of them. Cohen asked Fox to characterize her relationship with LaBeouf while filming the movie in 2006 – a relationship that LaBeouf had previously said was romantic.

“So it was like, an on-set romance that didn’t go anywhere afterwards?” Cohen clarified.

“Yeah,” Fox replied.

In a 2011 cover story for Details magazine, LaBeouf revealed that he and Fox had some kind of fling, but did not reveal any details.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” he said, as reported by Huffpost. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

The admission caused quite a stir, considering Fox had been engaged to her husband, Brian Austin Green, at the time.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I don’t know,” LaBeouf said about her relationship with Green, repeating the phrase 12 times. “It was what it was.”

