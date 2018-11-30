Megan Fox explains how she made up with the director of ‘Transformers’ after famously comparing him to Hitler

caption Megan Fox and Michael Bay in 2007. source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Megan Fox and director Michael Bay famously had a falling out after the second “Transformers” movie.

The two later made up and are now friends.

Fox told Andy Cohen on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” that she reached out first to make up.

There’s no longer any bad blood between actress Megan Fox and director Michael Bay.

During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Thursday, the 32-year-old actress explained how she and Bay became “BFFs” after their falling out.

“I was young when a lot of that was happening, and I was really self-righteous in my anger,” Fox said. “I thought I was right to speak the way that I spoke. As I got a little older, I understood regardless of whatever my issues were, they should always have remained private. You should never blast someone like that in public.”

Fox was cast in Bay’s “Transformers” and returned for the film’s sequel, “Revenge of the Fallen,” in 2009. But in an interview with Wonderland that year, the actress was asked about working with the director and compared him to Hitler.

“He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is, so he’s a nightmare to work for but when you get him away from set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he’s so awkward, so hopelessly awkward,” she said. “He has no social skills at all. … He’s vulnerable and fragile in real life and then on set he’s a tyrant.”

caption Megan Fox, Michael Bay, and Shia LaBeouf in 2009. source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The actress was attached to star in the third film in the franchise, “Dark of the Moon,” but soon after that interview, it was revealed she wouldn’t be returning. Fox’s representatives told People in 2010 that the actress chose to leave the franchise.

“It was her decision not to return,” her reps said. “She wishes the franchise the best.”

But in an interview with GQ in 2011, Bay said that Fox was fired at executive producer Steven Spielberg’s request.

“[Fox] was in a different world, on her BlackBerry. You gotta stay focused,” Bay said. “And you know, the Hitler thing. Steven [Spielberg] said, ‘Fire her right now.'”

He continued: “I wasn’t hurt, because I know that’s just Megan. Megan loves to get a response. And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I’m sorry, Megan. I’m sorry I made you work 12 hours. I’m sorry that I’m making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy.”

Spielberg later denied telling Bay to fire Fox. “That’s not true,” he told Entertainment Weekly, asked about the claim.

caption Michael Bay and Megan Fox in 2014. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fox said she reached out to Bay with good wishes for “Dark of the Moon,” and he responded asking who it was. The two made up and worked together again for 2014’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and 2016’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.” Bay served as a producer on the films.

“I’ve always loved Michael,” Fox told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve had our battles in the past but even when I’ve been really outspoken about difficulties we’ve had, I’ve always followed up by saying that I have a particular affinity to him.”

Watch Fox on “Watch What Happens Live” below.

