Megan Fox is all over Machine Gun Kelly in his new music video for ‘Bloody Valentine’ amid dating speculation

Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for his song “Bloody Valentine,” which the 30-year-old musician dropped on Wednesday following reports that he and the 34-year-old actress were dating.

After waking up next to Kelly in bed at the beginning of the video, Fox dominates him – duct taping his mouth shut and tying him up. Ultimately, she electrocutes him by dropping a pink hairdryer into his bathtub.

The “Bloody Valentine” video’s release comes one day after Brian Austin Green, Fox’s husband of 10 years, confirmed that he and the actress were splitting up.

Fox and Kelly reportedly met while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and have recently sparked relationship rumors after spending time together in Calabasas, California.

Megan Fox wakes up next to Machine Gun Kelly in his music video for “Bloody Valentine,” which was released on Wednesday amidst reports that the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, and the 34-year-old actress are dating.

The “Transformers” actress plays a dominatrix, covering Kelly’s mouth with pink duct tape and tying him up. At one point, she leans down and lightly kisses his mouth, which she keeps covered with the thick tape.

Toward the end of the video, Fox drops her pink hairdryer into Kelly’s full bathtub and electrocutes him, sending fuchsia lightning bolts surging through his body.

Throughout the video, Fox mouths Kelly’s lyrics, which include lines like, “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f—,” and, “I’m ready to die holding your hand,” while headbanging and rolling around in bed with the musician – feeding into the real-life romance speculations.

Fox and Kelly reportedly met while filming upcoming crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” before production was halted in mid-March. They’ve since sparked dating rumors as Fox has been photographed in Kelly’s passenger seat while driving around Calabasas, California.

Neither Fox nor Kelly has confirmed the romance, however the “Bloody Valentine” music video dropped one day after Brian Austin Green, who shares three children with the actress, announced that he and Fox were ending their 10-year marriage.

During Tuesday’s episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green,” the 46-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor said that they’d been spending time apart since the end of 2019.

“I will always love her,” Green said. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to – that you’ve been doing for 15 years – you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect. There’s that pit in my stomach. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. She’s been my best friend for 15 years, and I don’t want to lose that.”

He also addressed rumors that Fox had moved on with Kelly and said, “They’re just friends at this point. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Green made a point to explain that he and Fox will continue to coparent their three children. And the day before he shared the news on his podcast, a source told People that Kelly has only been around the actress’ house when the children are with their father.

“They have been spending time together at Megan’s house in the past few weeks,” the source told People on Monday. “They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian.”

Representatives for Fox and Kelly didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.