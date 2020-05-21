All your questions about what’s going on with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly answered

caption Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video. source Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are rumored to be dating.

She fueled romance speculations by starring in the artist’s “Bloody Valentine” music video on Wednesday.

The video dropped one day after Brian Austin Green announced he and Fox were ending their 10-year marriage.

Fox and Kelly first met while filming a movie called “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

They’ve since been seen spending time together in California.

Megan Fox further fueled rumors that she’s romantically involved with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, when she starred in his music video for “Bloody Valentine,” which dropped on Wednesday.

While it’s possible that the actress force-fed Kelly a doughnut and hovered her mouth near his for artistic purposes, the video was released amid existing dating rumors – and confirmation that Fox was officially ending her 10-year marriage with Brian Austin Green.

Neither Fox nor Kelly has commented on the status of their relationship, and fans have many questions about their rumored romance. Here’s a rundown of how the pair met, why the speculation began, and where they’re at now.

Kelly and Fox met while filming a movie in Puerto Rico together

The 34-year-old “Transformers” actress first met the 30-year-old “Bag Things” musician while filming the upcoming murder thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico. Fox and Kelly costar in the indie movie, which is directed by Randall Emmett.

However, production was halted until further notice in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the cast flew home, Emmett told Deadline. The director added that they would return to Puerto Rico to continue working on the film when the pandemic ends.

“Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while,” a source told E! News on Monday. “She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about.”

The source also said that Fox and Kelly are eager to work together once production for “Midnight in the Switchgrass” resumes.

“The movie will be starting up again soon and they are happy to get back to work and continue being together,” the source told E! News.

The film’s release date has yet to be confirmed.

They were seen spending time together in California

On May 16, approximately two months after production on “Midnight in the Switchgrass” was postponed, Daily Mail published a video of Fox and Kelly grabbing takeout together in Calabasas, California.

In the video, Fox sits in the passenger seat of Kelly’s Aston Martin while they casually chat. Daily Mail reported that they drove back to Fox’s home once their food was delivered.

Seeing the “Jennifer’s Body” actress with Kelly – combined with the fact that she and Green had both been seen without their wedding rings and were reportedly self-isolating in different houses – led people to suspect that the costars were dating.

Green announced that he and Fox were ending their 10-year marriage and said that the actress considered Kelly a “friend”

On Fox’s 34th birthday, which was the day after she was spotted picking up food with Kelly, the 46-year-old “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor posted a cryptic Instagram photo of a butterfly on a flower.

“Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” Green, who shares three children with Fox, wrote.

Although he didn’t directly mention Fox or Kelly in the initial post, Green did confirm that he and Fox had been separated since the end of 2019 during Monday’s episode of his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green.”

“I will always love her, and I know she’ll always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and it’s really special,” he said, adding that they will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There’s the unknown aspect and that’s really scary. There’s that pit in my stomach. I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. At the end of it all, she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that,” he said.

Green also addressed rumors that Fox had moved on with Kelly, who he said he’s “never met.”

“Megan and I talked about him and they’re friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” Green said.

He continued, “I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this -because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press, but it’s not new for us.”

A source told People that Kelly has only been around the actress’ house when the children are with their father.

“They have been spending time together at Megan’s house in the past few weeks,” the source told People on Monday. “They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian.”

Fox starred in Kelly’s ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video

The musician released the “Bloody Valentine” music video, which was directed by Michael Garcia, on Wednesday. And while Green said that Kelly was a “friend” to Fox, the actress’ role in the music video ignited rumors that their relationship surpassed conventional definitions of friendship.

Fox wakes up in bed next to Kelly in the video, playing a dominatrix that ties him up, covers his mouth with duct tape, and electrocutes him in a bathtub.

Switching between underwear and a black cocktail dress, she lip-syncs his lyrics, which include lines like, “I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f—,” and, “I’d give everything up tonight if I could just have you be mine.”

The near-kiss toward the end of the video and the scene of the duo rolling around in bed could have been done for the sake of aesthetics, but people quickly began wondering if the steamy interactions hinted at a real-life romance.

Both Fox and Kelly shared snippets from the music video to their Instagram profiles. However, neither of them has issued a comment on their relationship.

Representatives for Fox and Kelly didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.