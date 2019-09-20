Megan Fox says her son likes to wear dresses to school and doesn’t mind the teasing

caption Megan Fox currently stars on the Travel Channel’s docu-series “Legends of the Lost.” source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Megan Fox opened up about raising three young sons in a Thursday interview with “The Talk.”

She said her 6-year-old son, Noah, loves fashion and enjoys wearing dresses to school – even though other kids will tease him for it.

“He still has little boys going like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ We’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident, no matter what anyone else says,” she said.

“He just wore one two days ago to school,” she continued, “He was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in,’ but he’s like, ‘But I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'”

The “Zeroville” star opened up about raised three young children in a Thursday interview with “The Talk,” and gushed over her eldest child’s love for fashion.

“Sometimes he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes – and I send him to a really liberal, like hippy school. But even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink,'” she said. “We’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident, no matter what anyone else says.

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while,” she continued. “He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in,’ but he’s like, ‘But I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'”

Fox and her husband, “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green, have made it clear that they’re not enforcing gender roles on their three sons.

Back in 2017, Fox posted photos of Noah and and her middle child, Bodhi, rocking long hair and wearing princess costumes. More recently, she shared Halloween photos that showed Noah dressed up as a zombie cheerleader.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses,” Green said in 2017. “To them I say: I don’t care. He’s four, and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

“It’s his life, they’re not my clothes,” Green continued. “I feel like at four, at five, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome, good on him.”