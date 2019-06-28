Twitter is falling in love with Megan Rapinoe’s iconic goal celebration

caption Megan Rapinoe scored the opening goal of the US’s quarterfinal against France, and fans can’t handle her graceful celebration. source FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The US Women’s National Team got off to another hot start at the Women’s World Cup on Friday.

Megan Rapinoe scored off a free kick just five minutes into the match, giving the Americans an early 1-0 lead.

On Twitter, fans quickly turned Rapinoe’s iconic goal celebration into a meme.

The Americans would hold on to win the match 2-1 and advance to the semifinal.

After forward Alex Morgan was taken down with a tough tackle just outside the box, the Americans were awarded a free kick, which Megan Rapinoe struck with confidence into the back of the net.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! ????????@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

While the goal itself was beautiful, it was Rapinoe’s celebration that captured the attention of fans on Twitter.

when you rt yourself pic.twitter.com/1Qa7W3aKVo — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) June 28, 2019

When I do the easiest task on my to-do list pic.twitter.com/fTvrXoZYXB — Sam Montgomery (@sammontgomery) June 28, 2019

when you take part in a meme pic.twitter.com/Mayw4E5dw1 — DL (@davelozo) June 28, 2019

me looking at my own tweets pic.twitter.com/XlPauJO2P3 — tobin heath stan acct (@its_whitney) June 28, 2019

In the second half, Rapinoe added another fabulous goal, giving the Americans a 2-0 lead.

MORGAN ➡️ HEATH ➡️ RAPINOE A wonderful team goal doubles the @USWNT's lead! #FIFAWWC ???????? pic.twitter.com/B9OGQIKzSP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

France scored a goal back late in the match, but thanks to an impressive performance by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and the US defense, the Americans held on to win 2-1.

With the win, Rapinoe and company will advance to the semifinal on July 2 against England, just two wins away from becoming repeat World Cup champions.

