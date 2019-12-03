Nike made one-of-a-kind cleats for Megan Rapinoe inspired by her hair and trophies to honor her Ballon d’Or win

Monday night, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe capped her spectacular year with a Ballon d’Or, an award widely considered the highest honor in the world of soccer that is given to the year’s best player.

Megan Rapinoe has had herself a 2019 for the ages.

The 34-year-old, pink-haired striker led the US Women’s National Team to a fourth World Cup title in France this summer. Rapinoe earned the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards for her prolific scoring and exceptional performance on the pitch. All the while, the sparring with the president of the United States over comments she made about refusing to visit the White House.

And Monday night, Rapinoe capped her perfect year with a Ballon d’Or, an award widely considered the highest honor in the world of soccer that is given to the year’s best player.

To celebrate Rapinoe’s latest win, Nike crafted a pair of custom-made, one-of-a-kind cleats in her honor.

caption Nike’s Commemorative Boots for Megan Rapinoe. source Nike

According to a release from Nike, the boots boast a pink and gold colorway that pays homage to both Rapinoe’s signature pink hairstyle and all of the hardware she has amassed throughout the year – including the Ballon d’Or, World Cup, Golden Boot, and Golden Ball.

Rapinoe’s first and last name appear on the outside of each cleat, while Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan appears on the interior. Her first and last names appear prominently on the lateral sides of the boot, with “Just Do It’ on the medial side. The heel stripe of each cleat showcases four gold stars to represent the USWNT’s four World Cup victories.

caption Megan Rapinoe custom Nike cleats. source Nike

According to the brand, the custom cleats will not be available for purchase in stores. In other words, they are “one-of-a-kind boots for a one-of-a-kind player,” per Nike.