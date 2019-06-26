The captain of the US women’s soccer team said she’s ‘not going to the f—— White House’ if the team wins the World Cup

caption Megan Rapinoe. source Twitter / Eight by Eight, Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe was asked whether she was looking forward to going to the White House if the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) wins the Women’s World Cup.

“Psssh,” she said in an interview tweeted on Tuesday. “I’m not going to the f—— White House.”

The video appears to follow criticism from Donald Trump, who told The Hill earlier this week that it is not appropriate that Rapinoe protests during the national anthem by not singing.

CNN, meanwhile, says Trump’s White House appears to ignore sporting successes achieved by women’s teams, particularly in WNBA and NCAA basketball.

The USWNT plays host nation France in a much-anticipated Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on June 28, and for Rapinoe it is a case of “championship or bust, always.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Megan Rapinoe pulled no punches when she was asked if she was “excited” about going to the White House should the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) win the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Psssh,” she said in an interview tweeted by Eight by Eight magazine on Tuesday. “I’m not going to the f—— White House.”

The US team co-captain added: “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”

Rapinoe’s interview appears to follow criticism from Donald Trump, who was asked if it was appropriate that Rapinoe protests the national anthem by not singing along.

“No,” he told The Hill. “I don’t think so.” Trump, however, did add: “I love watching women’s soccer. They’re really talented.”

But, according to CNN, Trump’s White House “doesn’t seem to invite women’s sports champions.”

Trump has held office for more than two years, the report says, and is yet to host a women’s championship sports team despite success stories in WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball.

Read more: Sam Kerr fires warning to Australian women’s team critics after wild, come from behind win over Brazil: ‘We’re back, so suck on that one’

The USWNT won the 2015 Women’s World Cup and has been swashbuckling its way through the 2019 tournament after devastating Thailand 13-0 in its opening match, then beating Chile 3-0 and Sweden 2-0 to complete a flawless group performance.

The team conceded its first goal in the competition in the June 24 quarterfinal against Spain, but still won 2-1.

For Rapinoe, it’s a case of “championship or bust, always” as the USWNT is focused on retaining the Women’s World Cup trophy in France this summer.

“We have a great burden of expectation but I think that also brings out the best in you and we just expect to win every single game. So if we’re down 2-0 with 10 minutes left, we expect to win that game. We’ve been in those situations before and its just sort of ingrained in us.”

The USWNT plays host nation France in a much-anticipated quarterfinal on June 28. The semifinals take place next week, ahead of the tournament final on July 7.