The Twitter account for Megan Rapinoe’s brand appeared to be taken over by a pro-Trump troll amid the player’s barbs with the president

caption United States’ forward Megan Rapinoe reacts during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup Group F football match between USA and Thailand, on June 11, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, eastern France. source LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

A Twitter account for United States Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s personal brand appeared to be hacked Saturday.

The account’s change in appearance came after the midfielder traded public barbs with President Donald Trump over a viral video that showed Rapinoe dismissing a potential visit to the White House.

A Twitter account for the personal brand of United States Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe appeared to be briefly taken over Saturday after the midfielder traded public barbs with President Donald Trump.

Some Twitter users spotted @therapinoebrand, an account for the player’s branded merchandise, appeared as a page boasting for Trump.

The brand’s handle is listed in Rapinoe’s Twitter bio, but appeared under the label “Trump for President 2020.”

source Screenshots via Twitter by Taylor Lorenz

As of Saturday afternoon, the account was cleared of all information.

Several Twitter users picked up on the change, with some confused about the account’s appearance and the handle in Rapinoe’s bio.

I think @mPinoe's twitter got hacked. Or her brand account. ???? pic.twitter.com/fPcrlF8Bo8 — Rebecca (@RebeccaBMoloney) June 29, 2019

@mPinoe why does your "at the rapinoe brand" bring me to this page …yikes that's why I will not type it pic.twitter.com/PKIommgSPd — Chellie (@ChellieZ) June 29, 2019

The brand seems to have a counterpart handle on Instagram, which Rapinoe tweeted last week was malfunctioning. The player has tagged the account on Twitter before, but not since last year.

The confusion comes as Rapinoe’s latest bump with American politics after a months-old video clip of the midfielder talking about a potential visit to the White House went viral after it surfaced this past week.

In the now-viral video, Rapinoe said during a cover-shoot in January that she did not believe her team would be invited to the White House following a World Cup victory.

“I’m not going to the f—— White House,” Rapinoe said in a video clip.

After the video went viral, Trump railed against Rapinoe’s comments and alleged she had done a disservice to “our Country.”

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” Trump added. “Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Rapinoe drew huge support for the comment from Trump’s critics, receiving invitations from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to visit Capitol Hill and filmmaker Ava DuVernay to dinner.