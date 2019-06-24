USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe wants the quarterfinal against France to be a ‘s–tshow circus’ in what could be the most anticipated match in Women’s World Cup history

caption USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe. source Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe scored both goals for the United States against Spain on Monday.

The US faces off against host country France in the quarterfinals. It is the most highly anticipated matchup of this year’s games.

Rapinoe said she hopes the showdown is a “total s—show circus.”

The US and France will play on Friday at 3 p.m.

Megan Rapinoe scored both goals in the United States Women’s National Team’s win against Spain on Monday, and she’s already fired up about the team’s next matchup.

The US heads to the quarterfinals to face host country France in what could be one of the most anticipated matches in FIFA Women’s World Cup history.

“This is the best game. This is what everybody wanted,” Rapinoe said about the upcoming showdown. “We’ve been traveling pretty deep in this World Cup. So I hope it’s just a total s—show circus. It’s going to be totally awesome.”

Megan Rapinoe on what she’s expecting for the huge USA-France quarterfinal showdown. ???? pic.twitter.com/zl0igjZsEC — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 24, 2019

The US and France are arguably the two strongest teams left in the tournament, which makes the matchup a great one for fans, but hurtful to the 2019 World Cup as a whole.

Either the host team or the favorites will be going home due to a draw that ranked No. 1 US, No. 3 England, and No. 4 France on the same side of the bracket.

The teams have brought the largest crowds to the World Cup stage this year, and the atmosphere at Parc des Princes is expected to be an incredible one, with the possibility of the matchup having been marked for months.

The teams last faced off in January in an exhibition in Le Havre, which ended the US’ 28-game unbeaten streak when France defeated them 3-1.

Several of the US’ strongest players were rested in that match, including Rapinoe, and head coach Jill Ellis said she wasn’t worried after the game.

They are still the favorites to move on from the quarterfinals, but it won’t be without a challenge.

Mark your calendar. The quarterfinal is set for Friday at 3 p.m., and you can bet fans are just as hyped for the matchup as Rapinoe.

“This is what everybody wants,” Rapinoe said. “And these are the biggest games that you kind of dream about as a kid.”