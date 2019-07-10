The head of U.S. Soccer mispronounced Megan Rapinoe’s name at the World Cup trophy parade, and she danced it off

Carlos Cordeiro, the president of U.S. Soccer, mispronounced Megan Rapinoe’s name at the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup trophy parade.

Rapinoe smirked, then got up and began dancing, all while her teammates on stage started cheering her on.

Cordeiro addressed the calls for equal pay between the U.S. men’s and women’s team, saying he believes they can get it done.

While Cordeiro introduced Rapinoe at the trophy celebration at City Hall in New York City, he mispronounced Rapinoe’s last name.

Rapinoe seemed to smirk at the mistake. She then got up and started dancing, egging on the crowd and firing up her teammates.

Watch the moment below:

U.S. Soccer Fed president mispronounces your name? Dance it off. #USWNTParade pic.twitter.com/4CSYdbsUZr — SNY (@SNYtv) July 10, 2019

Rapinoe also made a big entrance to the ceremony, dancing on her way out with the World Cup trophy, as her teammates went nuts on stage.

The @USWNT's @mPinoe enters the City Hall ceremony with the World Cup trophy! The ceremony is currently airing live on NY1. pic.twitter.com/PuKxTPhgcM — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 10, 2019

Rapinoe grabbed the spotlight at the World Cup and embraced it, becoming the undeniable star of the tournament. She led the tournament in goals and also smoothly handled issues off the field, such as the USWNT’s lawsuit against U.S. Soccer over pay and working conditions, questions about whether the team celebrated too much, and criticism from President Donald Trump after months-old comments from Rapinoe about not visiting the White House resurfaced.

After winning the World Cup, Rapinoe called on Cordeiro and FIFA President Gianni Infantino to pay men and women equally.

“Everyone is kind of asking what’s next and what we want to come of all of this,” Rapinoe said. “It’s to stop having the conversation about equal pay and are we worth it and should we and the investment piece. What are we going to do about it? Gianni, what are we going to do about it? Carlos, what are we going to do about it?

“It’s time to sit down with everyone and really get to work.”

On Wednesday, at the trophy parade, Cordeiro addressed the calls for equal pay for the men’s and women’s team.

“On behalf of all of us at U.S. Soccer, I want to say, we hear you, we believe in you, and we’re committed to doing right by you … Together, I believe we can get this done.”