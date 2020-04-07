‘Savage’ rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she’s writing a horror movie and wants to collaborate with Jordan Peele

caption Megan Thee Stallion said in a new interview that she wants to collaborate with horror visionary Jordan Peele. source P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion said in a new interview that she’s writing a horror movie.

The rapper, whose real name Megan Pete, told Marie Claire that she’s tired of the numerous horror reboots that have happened in recent years.

“How many times can you remake ‘Halloween?'” Pete asked.

So far, little is known about the movie, but the music star said she hopes to collaborate with “Get Out” director Jordan Peele.

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion talked about her love for horror movies and how she hopes to collaborate with “Get Out” director Jordan Peele in a new interview.

The Houston-born rapper – whose real name is Megan Pete – said in an interview with Marie Claire writer Lola Ogunnaike that she’s a die-hard fan of the horror genre and is working on writing a horror movie of her own.

The rapper also said that she’s tired of the countless horror reboots that have been released in recent years. “How many times can you remake ‘Halloween?'” she asked, referencing the 2018 remake of the ’70s slasher classic, which has a notoriously long list of sequels and reboots.

Pete also told Marie Claire that she would love to collaborate with acclaimed director Jordan Peele, who won an Oscar in 2018 for penning the screenplay for “Get Out.”

Peele, an accomplished actor and director, released the horror film “Us” in 2019, and has become one of the genre’s most renowned directors after “Us” and “Get Out.”

He’s producing the upcoming film “Candyman,” a direct sequel to the ’80s slasher classic of the same name. Much like the original, the remake focuses on a deranged, hook-handed ghost murdering people in a historic Chicago neighborhood.

The new “Candyman” will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Tony Todd, and is set to be released in September of ths year.

This isn’t the first time Megan Thee Stallion has shared her love of horror movies and desire to write one. In October 2019, Pete told Vogue in a video interview that she was working on a horror movie.

“Everyone knows I f—ing love horror movies,” she said. Later in the interview, Pete explained that her favorite was the 1981 classic “Evil Dead” and that she wasn’t a big fan of 2009’s body horror film “Human Centipede.”

Pete told Vogue that good thrillers make the viewer appreciate the villain.

“I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him,” she said. “I feel like every good story you can’t just necessarily kill off the villain. That’s why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f— would you have Batman without Joker?”

Insider reached out to Pete to learn more about her horror movie idea, and had not heard back at the time of this post.