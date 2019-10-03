Megan’s Kitchen 2019 Fall & Winter New Release: Homey & Healthy yet Tasteful Meal in a Pot

Recommended by Michelin Guide for 8 Years in a Row

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 October 2019 – Megan’s Kitchen presents delicious yet wholesome hot pot with an intimate homey taste this season. Some of these new comfort delicacies are made with Superfood, trendy meat alternatives Beyond meat and Omnipork, Foodies obsessed with meticulously designed healthy fare will be delighted!

Megan’s Kitchen has refurbished the whole double storey venue in recent years. A number of spacious VIP suites on the upper floor. The open dining area in the lower floor include VIP rooms and private booths with sliding screens so that diners can enjoy to the fullest at a more comfortable and private setting.













Heart Warming Beetroot Borscht

$228 (personal pot $98)

This combines a dazzling array of fresh vegetables: superfood beetroot, carrots, celery, onions, green cabbage, garlic, along with pork ribs and bay leaves, simmer for 2 hours to create a zesty and flavorful soup. These colorful ingredients provide plenty of vitamins, minerals and health-protective antioxidants that help to keep you nourished and healthy.

Pork Dumplings with Spring Beans & Preserved Olives

$108 (10pcs)

Sauteed minced pork with spring beans & preserved olives is a popular homey & comfort dish that everyone likes. Crunchy beans are low in calories and high in fiber content. Serving this in form of dumplings make it another hard to resist delicacy!

Beef Dumplings with Kale & Garlic

$108 (10pcs)

Not to mention super healthy greens, kale is loaded with all sorts of good for you nutritional compounds. Beef, kale and garlic make a perfect mix of taste, aroma and flavor. Enjoying this healthful dumpling is a yummy way to get you feel great!

Soybean Sprout & Leek Pork Balls

$88 (10pcs)

Soybean sprout provides a variety of essential bioactive compounds that help to boost eye health, bone health and more. Its appealing, distinctive flavor and crisp texture together with hand beaten pork and leek makes a wonderful meatball to savor.

Vegetarian – Beyond Meat Vegetarian Beef Dumplings with Carrots & Olives

$128 (10pcs)

Made with Beyond Meat, the first plant-based ground meat with no soy, no gluten, no cholesterol but satisfies like beef. The combination of these healthy and tasty ingredients: beef, carrot and olive, creates a succulent and mouthwatering dumpling that you can’t miss.





Vegetarian – Omnipork Vegetarian Pork Dumplings with Straw Mushrooms & Pickled Mustard Stem

$108 (10pcs)

A mix of modern and traditional ingredients, this savory dumpling brings you a taste of home comfort. Made with Omnipork, 100% plant-based superfood, with much lower saturated fat and calories than real pork, while offering much higher fiber, calcium and iron. Pickled mustard stem is commonly used for many generations in different ways, from noodles to steamed and stir-fries.

Vegetarian – Beyond Meat Vegetarian Beef Balls with Black Truffles & Mushrooms

$128 (10pcs)

Beyond Meat not only deliver meaty texture and juiciness of ground beef, but also the versatility of cooking. The combination with fragrant black truffle paste and fresh mushroom creates a real hot pot delicacy for vegan lovers.

Vegetarian – Omnipork Vegetarian Pork Balls with Watercress & Fresh Chinese Yam

$98 (10pcs)

Watercress soup with pork is a staple for most Chinese households. Omnipork ball with this familiar flavor together with the rich in essential nutrients, fresh Chinese yam, creates a deliciously memorable hot pot treat.





About Megan’s Kitchen

Recommended by Michelin Guide for 8 consecutive years, Megan’s Kitchen, is one of the favorite restaurants for many local and foreign customers alike, include a number of celebrities and socialites. Megan’s Kitchen has refurbished the whole double storey venue in recent years. A number of spacious VIP suites on the upper floor can cater a table for 8 to 16 guests or two tables for 15 guests each. Some of these tables are pre-installed with personal hot pot induction cooker. The open dining area in the lower floor include VIP rooms and private booths with sliding screens so that diners can enjoy to the fullest at a more comfortable and private setting.

Renowned for innovative hot pot made with the freshest and homemade ingredients, Tomato & Crab Soup in Souffle Finish and Tom Yum Koong Cappuccino are two of the signature soup bases at Megan’s Kitchen. Guests who like the communal dining experiences can choose dual or trio soup base in one big pot. For those who prefer personal hot pot can likewise enjoy dual soup base.

Besides fresh-from-the-tank seafood and the most variety of beef and black pork from local and from USA, Japan, Australia, Canada as well as Spain, a dazzling range of creative signature meat balls and homemade dumplings are dishes that can undoubtedly flatter your taste buds.

Also on offer an extensive selection of wines and spirits from all over the world. A dazzling range of champagne from at least 15 world-famous makers, red and white wines from France, USA and Australia, Japanese plum wine, sake, whisky, cognac, spirits, Chinese hua diao wine and maotai, etc can surely satisfy all senses of wines and spirits lovers.

Free flow wines is available nightly at Megan’s Kitchen. Patrons can enjoy all-you-can-drink French red, white and sparkling wines as well as sake for 2 hours at only $188 per person!









Address: 5/F Lucky Centre, 165-171 Wan Chai Road, Hong Kong Reservation No: 2866 8305 Business Hour: 12:00- 15:00；18:00 — 23:30 Spending: Lunch $60-$150 Dinner $200-$400 Traffic: Wan Chai MTR station exit A3; Valet parking available Email: info.meganskitchen.com Website: www.meganskitchen.com Facebook: https://bit.ly/2wBSWAY Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meganskitchen.hk WeChat: 美味廚 Megans Kitchen



