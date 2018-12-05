The most likely names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, based on royal tradition

caption Popular royal names include Albert, George, and Victoria. source Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

People are already trying to predict the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child.

Research by Expedia shows that British royal family tends to repeat names.

The most popular British royal baby names have been Albert, George, and Victoria.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t expecting their first child until next spring, but speculation about the newest royal’s name is already in full swing.

With bookies in the UK already taking bets on baby names, Expedia has published a report on the most popular British royal baby names of years past. As the British monarchy has a penchant for reusing family names, knowing the greatest hits might help you put your money on the winner.

The three most popular royal names since the birth of Queen Victoria in 1819 are Albert, George, and Victoria.

caption Queen Victoria’s name has become very popular amongst royals. source Wikimedia Commons

Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1840. They had nine children together, including King Edward VII, who was christened Albert Edward. Since then, there have been a grand total of 12 royals with this distinguished moniker.

George has also been an extremely popular royal baby name, trailing only slightly behind Albert with 10 uses in the past 200 years. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s choice of the name for their eldest son, Prince George, is a testament to its staying power.

The third most popular royal baby name is Victoria. There have been nine royal family members with the name since Queen Victoria herself, and betting site Ladbrokes currently ranks the name as the most likely option for Harry and Megan’s new arrival.

Here’s Expedia’s breakdown of the most popular royal names over the past two centuries:

Top 10 most popular royal male names

Albert, 12 George, 10 Charles, 8 Edward, 7 Christian, 5 Frederick, 5 Louis, 5 Arthur, 5 William, 4 Henry, 4

Top 10 most popular royal female names

Victoria, 9 Mary, 7 Louise, 6 Alexandra, 6 Elizabeth, 5 Alice, 4 Margaret, 3 Charlotte, 3 Augusta, 2 Helena, 2

Of course, there’s no telling if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue the tradition of traditional royal names or opt for something unexpected.

UK betting site Betfair currently lists Diana as the most likely choice for the royal couple’s future child, a choice which would pay homage to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Betfair has Arthur and Alice coming in second and third, while Ladbrokes also gives Albert, Arthur and Phillip good odds.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.