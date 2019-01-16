Meghan Markle wore a $35 maternity dress from H&M, one of her most affordable looks yet

caption Meghan Markle turned to H&M for her latest outing. source Splash News

Meghan Markle wore a $34.99 H&M dress for her visit to Mayhew on Tuesday.

She paired the maternity dress with a cream Emporio Armani coat she’s worn before.

The dress is one of her most affordable looks yet.

Meghan Markle has been building a royal wardrobe filled with designer duds in the past year from high-end labels like Oscar de la Renta and Givenchy. However, the duchess took a brief break from those expensive brands in favor of something a little more accessible.

During a visit to the Mayhew animal welfare charity on Wednesday, Markle wore a $34.99 maternity dress from H&M.

caption The duchess wore the “MAMA” dress from H&M. source Splash News

Markle opted for the “MAMA” dress in a light shade of beige, though H&M also offers the style in dark gray. The fine-knit dress features a polo-neck design with long sleeves.

caption She paired the dress with an Emporio Armani coat. source Splash News

She still managed to incorporate her designer taste by pairing the more affordable dress with a £1,699 ($2,188 USD) cream cashmere coat by Emporio Armani. She previously wore the coat during her first visit to Sussex in October 2018, channeling Kate Middleton’s knack for recycling key pieces in her wardrobe.

caption Markle previously wore the cashmere coat in October 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kensington Palace announced that the duchess is now a royal patron of Mayhew, and even shared photos of Markle meeting the animals being cared for.

In 2018 @TheMayhew: ???? Handled 1061 animal welfare cases

???? Neutered 12,109 cats and dogs overseas

???? Rehomed 98 dogs and 380 cats

???? Vaccinated 32,431 dogs against rabies

???? Educated 111,097 adults and children in India More: https://t.co/RQkTEnNMC7 pic.twitter.com/koRtekMtAP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

She also met with people who have benefited from the Mayhew program, such as a man named Wully who used to be homeless with his two dogs.

At @TheMayhew The Duchess of Sussex meets Wully, a formerly homeless Pet Refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis — Wully was helped by Mayhew’s Animal Welfare Officers. pic.twitter.com/exYEOu2Ed0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

“The Duchess has spent many years championing animal welfare, and we are honoured to have our charity represented by such a passionate Patron,” Mayhew CEO Caroline Yates said via a statement from Kensington Palace. “We look forward to working closely with The Duchess and hope that, together, we can help even more animals and people.”

Markle reportedly told fans that her baby is due in April, so it looks like the duchess is spending time tending to her new duties before taking her royal maternity leave.

