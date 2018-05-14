Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were turned into a life-sized cake by a British baker

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the inspiration for this cake. source Lara Mason Cake Art

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been recreated in cake form in anticipation of the royal wedding on May 19.

It took amateur baker Lara Mason 250 hours to make the life-sized replica. The design is based on a photograph that was taken of the couple after they announced their engagement in November 2017.

The cake is not intended to be eaten, but it will be on display at a cake competition in November in the UK.

Less than a week ago, Madame Tussauds unveiled its waxwork of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in anticipation of the royal wedding on May 19.

Now, British amateur baker Lara Mason has taken it one step further and created a life-sized replica of the couple out of sponge cake, which is decorated with chocolate, ganache, and buttercream.

The cake was sponsored byCake International, a cake competition that is held in the UK and celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

“We wanted to combine the two special occasions and make something epic,” Mason told Business Insider.

The cake will be on display at the show in November and is currently being stored at Mason’s studio in England.

“The cake is wrapped in sugarpaste so is airtight,” she said. “This will keep it in good condition as long as it doesn’t get too hot!”

Sadly, this cake was only ever intended to be artwork, and it won’t be eaten.

“I imagine after three days of people taking selfies, it might be a little worse for wear,” she said.

The royal wedding takes place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. It will begin at midday in the UK, which is 7 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States. More than 2,000 members of the public have been invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple and their guests arrive, and millions of adoring fans are expected to tune in to watch it live on television.

Take a look at Mason’s cake, below:

Amateur baker Lara Mason made a life-sized replica of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a cake.

The cake is modeled off of a photograph that was taken of the couple when they announced their engagement in November.

It took Mason 250 hours over six weeks to create the cake.

Source: BBC

She told Business Insider the cake is made of around 33 lbs of eggs, 33 lbs of sugar, 33 lbs of flour, 33 lbs of butter, 110 lbs of icing, 44 lbs of modeling chocolate, 44 lbs of ganache, and 33 lbs of buttercream.

Mason was sponsored to make the cake. But, she told Business Insider that it would cost around $4,000 to buy the ingredients and tools needed to make the cake.

The sponge was made by a company that sponsors Mason. She then put the structure together and decorated the cake.

Mason said she didn’t do a practice run. “I just went for it!” she told Business Insider. A heatwave in the UK caused Harry’s face to melt, which meant she had to remake it. “I actually think it turned out better the second time around so I guess we can call the first head my practice go,” she said.

This isn’t her first time making these cakes, however. Mason has also made life-size replicas of actors Johnny Depp and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as of singer Ed Sheeran.