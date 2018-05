caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Catalyst Inc, Northern Ireland’s next generation science park, to meet young entrepreneurs and innovators on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Nothern Ireland. source Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle has asked Prince Charles to replace her father at the royal wedding by walking her down the aisle.

Kensington Palace announced the change in a statement on Friday morning, just over 24 hours before the ceremony.

It came the day after Markle announced that her father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending the wedding at all following a paparazzi photo scandal, and emergency heart surgery.

