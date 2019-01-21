Meghan Markle reportedly hosted her makeup artist for afternoon tea at Kensington Palace, and she served avocado toast

Meghan Markle appears to have served avocado on toast for an unconventional afternoon tea.

According to an Instagram post by her makeup artist Daniel Martin, the Duchess of Sussex served up the millennial brunch favourite alongside chocolate truffles and black tea.

Markle is a famously healthy eater, and has previously said she always orders avocado and poached eggs on toast for breakfast when staying in hotels.

A traditional British afternoon tea follows a simple formula: finger sandwiches, scones with jam and clotted cream, and dainty cakes to finish – all washed down with, of course, plenty of tea.

But it would appear the Duchess of Sussex has put her own spin on the classic ritual, serving up the unconventional dish of smashed avocado on toast.

According to an Instagram post, Meghan Markle recently hosted her makeup artist Daniel Martin at Kensington Palace for afternoon tea.

The millennial brunch favourite appears to have been served with a sprinkle of black pepper and a drizzle of olive oil, alongside chocolate truffles and black tea.

Martin, who has known the duchess for years and did her makeup for her wedding to Prince Harry last May, shared a snap of the spread, writing: “Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!”

The flat-lay shows the snacks served on elegant plates, with the tea from a teapot and served in cups and saucers.

Markle is a famously healthy eater and her love of avocado is no secret – whilst she’s previously revealed her favourite at-home breakfast is an açai bowl, when staying in a hotel the duchess apparently always orders avocado and poached eggs on toast.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s diet is surprisingly easy to follow – here’s what she eats in a day

Markle used to run a lifestyle blog called The Tig, where her love of food and cooking was clear.

She also reportedly helped husband Prince Harry eat more healthily, too – reports suggest the former party boy has given up drinking in support of Markle during her pregnancy, and he’s also said to have cut out caffeine and smoking upon his wife’s suggestion.

Perhaps avocado on toast will become a new royal staple.