Meghan Markle turned heads in an extravagant ballgown, and it’s her most princess-like look to date

caption Meghan Markle’s Oscar de la Renta dress had a sheer illusion neckline. source Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle wore an Oscar de la Renta ballgown to the Australian Geographic Society Awards on Friday.

The dress featured a billowing tulle skirt and sheer illusion neckline, and was a unique silhouette for the duchess.

The gown also featured bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt.

Just a few days after Kate Middleton had a Cinderella moment in a mermaid-style blue gown, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards in a princess-like ensemble on Friday.

The duchess wore a ballgown from Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection that features a billowing tulle skirt and sheer illusion neckline. The dress had a unique silhouette that, up until now, we haven’t seen the duchess wear.

caption The dress featured bird embellishments and a tulle skirt. source Pool/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that the dress retails for £10,000 ($12,816 USD), and features black bird embellishments by designer Sarah Esmoingt. Markle also repurposed the $750 Aquazzura Deneuve Bow Pumps she’s worn a few times before.

caption She repurposed a pair of Aquazzura pumps. source Pool/Getty Images

Markle has been switching up her typically minimalistic fashion during her current royal tour, and her early maternity style continues to be full of surprises.

