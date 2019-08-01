Meghan Markle’s 15 best office-inspired looks show what we can expect from her new workwear clothing line

caption The Duchess of Sussex will launch a clothing line later this year. source KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

The Duchess of Sussex is set to unveil her own clothing line later this year, and all the proceeds will go to charity.

The collection will be aimed at women’s workwear, Meghan Markle has confirmed.

INSIDER has rounded up Markle’s best office-inspired looks, to give fans an indication of what we can expect from the royal clothing line.

The Duchess of Sussex has partnered with fashion brand Jigsaw, designer Misha Nonoo, and British retailers Marks & Spencer and John Lewis to release a collection of women’s workwear – and all the proceeds will go to a good cause.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” the duchess writes in Vogue’s September Issue. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

Royal fans are well aware of “The Meghan Markle Effect” – almost everything the duchess has been spotted wearing since entering the royal family has sold out online, a signal that we can expect her new range to be a success.

No further details are expected to be announced about the range until the time of release.

Until then, INSIDER has rounded up Markle’s 15 best office-inspired outfits – a possible indication of what we can expect from the new collection.

Meghan paired this green Hugo Boss pencil skirt with a matching shirt for a trip to Sussex in October 2018.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Source: The Sun.

The duchess wore a similar pairing to Wimbledon last month, opting for a blue and cream skirt — also by Hugo Boss — with a white shirt.

The royal watched Serena Williams play from the Royal Box with Kate and Pippa Middleton.

Meghan is known to be a big fan of blazers. Here she is wearing one of Serena Williams’ designs during her Australia tour last year.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

She paired a navy blazer with black pants for a surprise appearance at WE Day with Prince Harry back in March.

However, she changed up the look with a summery green dress at the Invictus Games Sydney reception in April 2018.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

The duchess knows how to dress for winter, too. She wore this Line coat for her engagement photo call with Prince Harry in November 2017. The $745 item has since been renamed “The Meghan Wrap Coat” by the designer.

source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She wore a similar red wrap coat by Sentaler for a royal engagement in January 2019. She completed the look with a bright purple dress and a beige handbag.

Meghan wore a cream Givenchy dress with a black clutch bag for her first official outing with the Queen in June 2018.

source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The duchess is clearly a fan of monochrome — she wore this halter dress with a black blazer while on a panel for International Women’s Day earlier this year.

But she doesn’t shy away from bright colors, either. She wore this blush pink button-down coatdress to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in July last year.

source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Occasionally, she’ll change things up with a print, like this green and white striped dress worn to meet the Prime Minister of Tonga in October 2018.

source Phil Noble/Getty Images

She also wore stripes to her first ever Wimbledon appearance with Kate Middleton last summer.

caption Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon. source Clive Mason / Getty

She suited up for the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018, pairing black pants and a suit jacket with a white shirt.

source Karwai Tang/WireImage

She wore a similar ensemble for the 2019 awards, pairing a button-up blouse with a black high-waisted skirt by Givenchy.

She wore all black, along with her signature sleek updo, to the WellChild awards last year. The duchess rounded off the look with a smart clutch bag.