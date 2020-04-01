29 stunning looks Meghan Markle wore during her time as a royal

Meghan Markle officially became a royal when she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

The 38-year-old’s style has been impeccable since the moment she was photographed in her Givenchy wedding gown.

Markle wore a classic Emilia Wickstead dress to her final appearance as a senior member of the royal family.

As of April 1, Markle is no longer a working royal, but here's a look back at some of her best fashion moments.

Before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, her style was a bit more fun and flirty.

But after becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle’s style evolved to be chic, polished, and simply impeccable. The 38-year-old has worn one classic look after another, from her custom wedding gown to the emerald green caped Emilia Wickstead outfit she wore to her final appearance as a senior member of the royal family.

As of April 1, Markle is no longer a working royal, but here’s a look back at the best fashion moments from her time as the Duchess of Sussex.

In May 2018, Markle walked down the aisle in a stunning gown designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Markle also wore a 16-foot-long silk veil that was embroidered with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth nations.

“Ms. Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress,” according to Kensington Palace.

Later that day, she changed into a sleeveless Stella McCartney dress.

After turning heads in her Givenchy wedding dress, Markle changed into a halter-style gown, which she paired with an aquamarine ring that belonged to Princess Diana and Aquazurra heels.

At Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration in May 2018, Meghan looked chic in a blush-colored dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration.

Markle wore a dress by Goat with a Philip Tracy hat, diamond earrings, and a diamond bracelet that Prince Charles gave to her as a wedding gift, according to The Knot.

Markle wore a pink dress with a matching fascinator to attend her first Trooping the Colour parade in June 2018.

Meghan Markle during the Trooping the Colour parade in 2018.

The former royal wore an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress and a Phillip Treacy fascinator.

Markle turned to her trusted designer, Givenchy, for her first official royal outing with Queen Elizabeth II in June 2018.

Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle attended lunch as guests of the Chester City Council in June 2018.

Meghan opted for a nude Givenchy dress with a high neckline and caped shoulders. She accessorized it with a black belt and clutch from the same designer, along with a pair of Sarah Flint heels.

Markle wore Givenchy to attend her first Royal Ascot with Prince Harry in June 2018.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Royal Ascot.

She wore a sleek white dress with a Givenchy belt and Philip Treacy hat.

Markle was a ray of sunshine in yellow at the “Your Commonwealth” Youth Challenge Reception in July 2018.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a reception for the Commonwealth Secretariats Youth Leadership Workshop.

Markle looked stunning in a sleeveless Brandon Maxwell sheath dress with nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.

In July 2018, Markle looked regal in blue at a ceremony in honor of the 100th anniversary of the British Royal Air Force.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a ceremony to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

To match Prince Harry’s military uniform, Markle wore an A-line bespoke navy Dior dress with the same bateau neckline she usually favors. She paired it with a Stephan Jones hat and nude pumps.

During a July 2018 reception in Ireland, Markle went for a classic black dress while Harry looked dapper in a navy suit.

She opted for a belted black Emilia Wickstead dress, which she paired with Aquazurra heels.

Markle looked chic at her first official solo appearance as a member of the royal family in September 2018.

Meghan Markle attended the opening of "Oceania" at the Royal Academy of Art.

Once again, Markle wore a Givenchy dress with Aquazurra heels. She added a pair of Maison Birks snowflake diamond earrings.

In October 2018, Markle wore a classic blue dress for a state dinner in Fiji.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a state dinner in Fiji.

After announcing her pregnancy, Markle was photographed in a blue tulip-sleeved, cape gown by Safiyaa. She paired it with diamond drop earrings that were borrowed, according to Kensington Palace, and the same diamond tennis bracelet Prince Charles gave her as a wedding gift.

In October 2018, Markle attended a state dinner and reception with King Tupou VI of Tonga in a gorgeous white dress.

She wore a custom Theia gown designed with hand-embroidered crystals and micro-glass bead appliqués on the shoulders. For accessories, Markle wore her Maison Birks snowflake diamond earrings, black Aquazurra heels, and a Givenchy clutch.

In October 2018, Markle turned heads in a gown covered in birds at the Australian Geographic Society Awards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards.

To go along with the theme of the awards show, Markle wore a bold, black-and-white Oscar de la Renta gown with Aquazurra heels.

Markle wore black and white again to attend the Royal Variety Performance in November 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Royal Variety Performance 2018 in black-and-white looks.

Markle wore a sequined Safiyaa top and a mermaid skirt with Maison Birks snowflake diamond earrings. Harry matched his wife in a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt.

In December 2018, Markle was the epitome of glamour at the British Fashion Awards.

Meghan Markle attended the British Fashion Awards 2018 to present British designer Claire Waight Keller.

Markle made a surprise appearance to present Givenchy’s designer, Clare Waight Keller, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. She wore a one-shouldered Givenchy gown with Tamara Mellon sandals and Pippa Small jewelry.

Markle wore an all-navy ensemble to attend the 2018 Christmas Day church service with the rest of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Christmas Day church service with the rest of the royal family.

She was photographed in a navy dress and fascinator with a Victoria Beckham coat, a $2,125 box bag from the same designer, and black knee-high boots.

At the 2019 premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem,” Markle dazzled in a sequin gown.

Markle was stunning in a long-sleeved, sequined $6,000 Roland Mouret gown with a leg slit. She paired the gown with a satin Givenchy clutch and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Markle landed in Morocco in February 2019 wearing a red dress that was packed with details.

Meghan Markle arrives at the Casablanca airport in Morocco in February 2019.

She wore a Valentino dress that featured a cape designed with floral embroidery across the front and back. She paired it with nude pumps, a blush Valentino handbag, and matching blush gloves.

In February 2019, Markle looked like royalty in a custom ivory gown at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco.

Meghan wore a Dior gown with her Maison Birks snowflake diamond earrings, a gold clutch bag, and matching heels.

Markle wore a beautiful flowing blue dress for a dinner with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI in February 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit with King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

While Harry looked dapper in a gray suit, Meghan stood out in a custom $2,990 floor-length printed blue Carolina Herrera dress. She carried a nude clutch.

In March 2019, Markle wore an all-white look with green accessories to the UK’s annual Commonwealth Day service.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Commonwealth Day service in March 2019.

She looked chic in a chain-print Victoria Beckham dress with a matching coat and pillbox hat. Markle completed her look with dark-green satin heels and a coordinating clutch.

Markle wore a white tuxedo dress to pose for baby Archie’s first official photos in May 2019.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

Just days after giving birth to her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Markle was photographed wearing a dress by British fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner. She paired it with nude Manolo Blahnik heels and a Jennifer Meyer necklace.

At the July 2019 UK premiere of “The Lion King,” Markle looked fabulous in an all-black outfit.

Markle wore a Jason Wu dress with Aquazurra heels while Harry dressed in a black tuxedo and a white dress shirt.

Markle chose a pop of color for the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in October 2019.

Meghan Markle attended the 2019 One Young World Summit opening ceremony.

Markle first wore this Aritzia dress in January with a bright red Sentaler belted coat, but this time around, she paired it with navy Manolo Blahnik pumps.

In November 2019, Markle wore navy and black to attend the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan looked fabulous in a navy Sentaler coat with a matching fascinator. She also wore Tamara Mellon leather boots with matching gloves.

Markle arrived at the Canada House in London in January 2020 wearing an all-neutral outfit.

Meghan Markle arriving at Canada House in London in January 2020.

For her first 2020 royal appearance, Meghan wore a $70 plain silk wool sweater and brown satin midi skirt from Massimo Dutti, which were both sold out at the time of writing. She topped her outfit off with a camel-colored Reiss coat, and velvet Jimmy Choo pumps.

Markle accessorized with a pair of $158 swallow earrings from Catherine Zoraida, a $440 Kismet by Milka Hamsa ring, and a $540 dangle circles bracelet from the same brand.

In March 2020, Meghan and Harry looked stunning in blue at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards in March 2020.

For the event, Markle wore a bright blue, $1,285 Victoria Beckham dress. She completed the look with a Stella McCartney clutch and navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. Prince Harry was right by her side looking dapper in a navy-blue suit and a blue tie.

Markle matched Prince Harry’s red military uniform at the 2020 Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020.

Markle looked incredible in a $1,693 floor-length red gown by Safiyaa with a matching Manolo Blahnik clutch and Simone Rocha crystal beaded drop earrings.

In March 2020, Markle looked stunning in an emerald green dress for her final appearance as a senior member of the royal family.

While Harry looked dapper in a blue suit with a green lining to match Markle’s dress, she was stunning in an Emilia Wickstead cape dress with matching William Chambers fascinator and Gabriela Hearst handbag.