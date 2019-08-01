There’s a special reason for the empty space on Meghan Markle’s British Vogue cover, which showcases 15 inspirational women

Meghan Markle is the guest editor of British Vogue‘s September issue, entitled “Forces for Change.”

The Duchess of Sussex handpicked 15 inspirational women to feature on the cover, all who she thinks are “raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice, and open mindedness.”

However, some fans may notice that there’s an empty space among the women.

The space is meant to represent a mirror, so that readers can see themselves as a “force for change” as well.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently announced as British Vogue’s guest editor for its September issue.

To mark the special edition, Meghan Markle gathered 15 inspirational women – branded “Forces for Change” – to appear on the front cover.

The women, including “The Good Place” star and activist Jameela Jamil and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, were handpicked by Markle for “raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice, and open mindedness.”

In the middle of portraits of the women, the cover has an empty space – but it’s nowhere near as random as you might think.

According to the duchess, the space is actually supposed to represent a mirror, so that readers can see themselves as a “Force for Change” too.

“The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective,” a spokesperson for the royal wrote on Instagram.

Markle faced some controversy for the cover when it was first unveiled on Sunday, as some fans noticed it has a similar look and concept to “The Game Changers,” a 2016 book that the duchess contributed to.

The book’s cover also features an all-female lineup, including Markle, shot in individual portraits.

However, a spokesperson for Vogue denied the claims, telling INSIDER the rumors were “totally not true” as the cover was actually inspired by the magazine’s January 1990 cover, featuring Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

Markle and Prince Harry are taking the “Forces for Change” theme to social media, too, as the pair recently asked readers to suggest charities for them to follow for the month of August.

“We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is….” the couple wrote in an Instagram post.

“Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large.

“Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow.”

The couple’s followers have until Monday to send their suggestions, and then the couple will choose 15 fan-suggested accounts to promote on their account.