Meghan Markle’s estranged brother says ‘she is only in Buckingham Palace with Harry because of her dad’ after he ‘paid for her education and fancy clothes’

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (left) and Thomas Markle Jr. (right). source Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s half-brother claims she never would have married Prince Harry if her father hadn’t “paid for her education and fancy clothes.”

Thomas Markle Jr. spoke to the Mail Online about his father’s broken relationship with the duchess, saying: “I hope Meghan gets in contact but my dad needs to prepare himself for it never happening.

“She did not get in contact after his heart attack,” he said.

caption Thomas Markle Sr. leaked a private letter that Meghan sent her to the Mail on Sunday. source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idIy7Tuw54o

“But what she needs to remember is that she is only in Buckingham Palace with Harry because of her dad. He paid for her education and fancy clothes. He helped her become the exceptional woman she is and I beg her to recognize that,” he added.

This comes after the duchess’ father, Thomas Markle Sr. leaked a private letter she wrote to the Mail on Sunday. Last month, she announced plans to sue the publication over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2008.

However, the royal’s rift with her father’s side of the family goes back to before she even married Prince Harry in 2018. Things took a turn after Thomas Markle Snr. staged paparazzi photos in the lead up to the wedding.

Since then, Thomas Markle Jr. has repeatedly criticized her in the press.

After her first child was born earlier this year, he said he hopes becoming a new mother would “open up her eyes and teach her what family means.

“Maybe she will see the importance of family now – and open up to my dad and let him be part of the baby’s life,” he added.

“Any baby who comes into a family – everyone in the family wants to see it. It’s a big deal. There’s not been a baby in our family for a while now – this is big news for us all. She should let the family come over and meet the new baby.”

