Meghan Markle called a young woman ‘a beacon of hope’ in a sweet new video

- source
- Smart Works/YouTube
- Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance in a video for Smart Works, a UK-based organization that helps women in need prepare for job interviews with clothes and interview training.
- In the video, the Duchess of Sussex chatted with a Smart Works client who was preparing for an interview for an internship.
- Markle offered her words of encouragement in the sweet clip, telling her she thought she was going to be “fantastic” in the interview and calling her “a beacon of hope.”
