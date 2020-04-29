Meghan Markle called a young woman ‘a beacon of hope’ in a sweet new video

By
Business Insider
-

caption
Meghan Markle wished a young woman luck before a job interview.
source
Smart Works/YouTube
  • Meghan Markle made a rare public appearance in a video for Smart Works, a UK-based organization that helps women in need prepare for job interviews with clothes and interview training.
  • In the video, the Duchess of Sussex chatted with a Smart Works client who was preparing for an interview for an internship.
  • Markle offered her words of encouragement in the sweet clip, telling her she thought she was going to be “fantastic” in the interview and calling her “a beacon of hope.”
